Our Place just launched an ovenware set—here's what's included

Our Place's Instagram-famous Always Pan and Perfect Pot are more than just a pretty face—they can replace several pieces of cookware and perform a myriad of cooking tasks, from searing and frying to steaming and roasting ( and they do it well ). If you already own both—plus the brand-new Cast Iron Always Pan —the only thing you might be missing is a bakeware set that matches those oh-so-pleasing color schemes.

Well, the wait is over.

The first-ever Our Place ovenware set is here, complete with an oven pan, oven mat and three sizes of bakers for loaves, lasagnas and more. Just like the rest of the brand's cookware, each item in the ovenware set is nonstick and nontoxic for peace of mind in the kitchen. And of course, they're all available in the brand's iconic colors—Spice, Blue Salt, Steam, Sage and Char—to match your existing collection.

In the true spirit of Our Place, the oven pan is designed to do more than your average baking sheet . Its cast aluminum makeup is intended to work just as well as a griddle on the stovetop as it does baking cookies in the oven, and it features 1.8-inch walls that make it deep enough for sheet cake baking.

Our Place's Ovenware Set is built to go from the stovetop to the oven. Our Place

The complementary nonstick oven mat makes baking on this pan even easier. Built to replace single-use parchment paper, its matte silicone surface promises easier clean-up after baking. Plus, its checkered design can help you measure that crucial one-inch distance for cookie baking.

Then there are the ceramic bakers: The Main Bake is designed for big dishes like lasagna, casseroles and the like. The Tiny Bake is the optimal size for banana bread and other loaves, while the Side Bake is the Goldilocks-size option right in the middle. All three bakers are chip-resistant and have a glossy ceramic interior that helps food slide right out after baking.

Perhaps most convenient: All three bakers—along with the oven mat—fit snugly like a puzzle inside the oven pan for optimal storage.

The Reviewed Kitchen staff will soon be testing this bakeware to see whether it performs as well as Our Place's other classics, so watch out for our forthcoming review. In the meantime, if you just can’t wait to add to your collection, you can purchase this ovenware as a set on the brand's website.

Get the Our Place Ovenware Set for $195

