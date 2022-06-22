ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hitting the Books: Summer reading list

By A. Tarantola
Engadget
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than a million new titles are published annually in the US, far more than even the most could get through. Even with a weekly publishing schedule, we can only bring you 52 each year. To help shine a spotlight on all the fantastic stories that can’t be featured in our...

Reader's Digest

Instead of Going to College, I Read These Books

Steph Clemence always intended to go to college. But life has a tendency to throw obstacles in the way. Growing up, she led a nomadic life because her mother, who divorced and remarried several times, was always on the move. As a result, Steph attended five different kindergarten programs. By the time she was a senior in high school, Steph had lived in 25 places.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
EW.com

Why prolific sci-fi writer Kim Stanley Robinson's latest book is about real-life mountains

Kim Stanley Robinson is prolific. The author has published 20 novels since the early '80s, each of which is rich in prose that immerses us into both its detailed worlds and the complex minds of its characters. Many of Robinson's books have ascended into the firmament of modern sci-fi, especially his breakthrough trilogy (Red Mars, Green Mars, Blue Mars) about what human colonization of the red planet might look like. In 2020's The Ministry for the Future, which made Barack Obama's list of his favorite books from that year, Robinson used sci-fi's speculative nature to explore possible climate change solutions.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Person
Walt Disney
Person
John Scalzi
The Guardian

Vivian Maier: Anthology review – the eccentric nanny with an eye for a picture

The first large-scale UK show of work by this mysterious street photographer asks: who was this woman? And did she know how good she was?. Vivian Maier was unknown as an artist during her lifetime. Wildly prolific, and with an eye and an attitude all her own, she left more than 150,000 photographs, some printed by herself, many processed as negatives and yet more still undeveloped and left in their canisters. They filled boxes and suitcases and trunks, which spilled out their contents in avalanches of film rolls and envelopes, carefully preserved and lodged in storage facilities until the money ran out on their lockers and they were auctioned off.
CHICAGO, IL
TheWrap

Why ‘The Gilded Age’ Decided 2 Composers Were Better Than 1

Between them, you’ve definitely heard the work of composers (and brothers) Harry and Rupert Gregson-Williams in film and TV projects such as “Wonder Woman,” “The Crown,” “The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe,” “House of Gucci,” “The Alienist,” “Catherine the Great” and a large swath of the Adam Sandler oeuvre. But only recently have they decided to join forces to become a double-threat, on HBO’s recently renewed, turn-of-the-century hit “The Gilded Age.”
MUSIC
hackernoon.com

An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XIII.

1. Simple modes of simple ideas. Though in the foregoing part I have often mentioned simple ideas, which are truly the materials of all our knowledge; yet having treated of them there, rather in the way that they come into the mind, than as distinguished from others more compounded, it will not be perhaps amiss to take a view of some of them again under this consideration, and examine those different modifications of the SAME idea; which the mind either finds in things existing, or is able to make within itself without the help of any extrinsical object, or any foreign suggestion. Those modifications of any ONE simple idea (which, as has been said, I call SIMPLE MODES) are as perfectly different and distinct ideas in the mind as those of the greatest distance or contrariety. For the idea of two is as distinct from that of one, as blueness from heat, or either of them from any number: and yet it is made up only of that simple idea of an unit repeated; and repetitions of this kind joined together make those distinct simple modes, of a dozen, a gross, a million. Simple Modes of Idea of Space. 2. Idea of Space. I shall begin with the simple idea of SPACE. I have showed above, chap. 4, that we get the idea of space, both by our sight and touch; which, I think, is so evident, that it would be as needless to go to prove that men perceive, by their sight, a distance between bodies of different colours, or between the parts of the same body, as that they see colours themselves: nor is it less obvious, that they can do so in the dark by feeling and touch. 3. Space and Extension. This space, considered barely in length between any two beings, without considering anything else between them, is called DISTANCE: if considered in length, breadth, and thickness, I think it may be called CAPACITY. When considered between the extremities of matter, which fills the capacity of space with something solid, tangible, and moveable, it is properly called EXTENSION. And so extension is an idea belonging to body only; but space may, as is evident, be considered without it. At least I think it most intelligible, and the best way to avoid confusion, if we use the word extension for an affection of matter or the distance of the extremities of particular solid bodies; and space in the more general signification, for distance, with or without solid matter possessing it.
RELIGION
Variety

Global Location Professionals Prep for In-Person AFCI Conference

Click here to read the full article. Film commissions all over the world have seen a run on their services as production has boomed across the globe. And AFCI Week, the big confab hosted by the Assn. of Film Commissioners Intl. that runs June 27-29, couldn’t have come back as an in-person event at a better time. After two years without an in-person event, “people are excited to be together, to see their friends, to meet new people and to find out what’s going on in the industry, and meet with industry professionals and executives,” says AFCI president Eve Honthaner, who...
MOVIES
The Guardian

The Guardian view on diversity in the arts: continuity matters

The reopening of London’s historic Africa Centre in new premises south of the Thames is happy news for those who remember its glory days in Covent Garden, when it became a home from home for political dissidents such as Desmond Tutu and Thabo Mbeki. But times change and generations move on. The design and decor of the new centre rightly challenges the idea of a monolithic Africa, with nods to Tanzania, Ghana and the Italianate Eritrean culture of its architect, Jonathan Hagos.
ENTERTAINMENT
Smithonian

At Museum for Rescued Art, Italy Displays Stolen Artifacts It Has Recovered

Italy works hard to recover stolen artifacts. Now, a new museum will show off the country’s success stories. Opening this month in Rome, the Museum for Rescued Art will display artifacts that were stolen from across the country and smuggled into the United States, reports the Guardian’s Angela Giuffrida. Roughly 100 Etruscan, Greek and Roman artifacts will be on display in the museum’s first exhibit.
MUSEUMS
Mental_Floss

8 (Supposedly) Cursed Books

Before there were new-fangled conveniences like cursed phone numbers and sinister Kleenex commercials, people had to make do with plain old cursed books. You never knew what genre they might be lurking in—there were the obvious possibilities, like grimoires and other magical texts, but stories of curses have also been attached to novels, encyclopedias, historiographies, and even poetry collections.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Engadget

Netflix lays off 300 more employees

Netflix has laid off around 300 people in its latest round of job cuts. Most of the layoffs were in the US, according to Variety, and a number of departments were affected. “Today we sadly let go of around 300 employees,” a Netflix spokesperson told the publication. “While we continue to invest significantly in the business, we made these adjustments so that our costs are growing in line with our slower revenue growth. We are so grateful for everything they have done for Netflix and are working hard to support them through this difficult transition.”
TV & VIDEOS
The Atlantic

Nine Books About Groups That Changed the World

The group biography has been around for centuries: There was Plutarch’s Lives of the Noble Grecians and Romans, written some 1,900 years ago and a staple of classical education ever since; the Bishop Gregory of Tours’ sixth-century biography of the four distasteful sons of the Frankish King Clovis I; a swarm of medieval hagiographies that bind together the lives and miracles of saints. In addition to being foundational to the biographical genre, modern group biographies are excellent sources of historical trivia, ideas, and, happily, gossip.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

