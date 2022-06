COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – Commerce City police want to find two suspect they consider armed and dangerous. Police say both Esequiel Gomez and Demi Maestas committed a series of commercial burglaries and vehicle thefts over the course of the last several months all across the Denver metro area. Both Gomez, 32, and Maestas, 29, are suspected to be part of a group accused of stealing cars to ram them into businesses in the middle of the night. Esequil Gomez (left) and Demi Maestas (right) (credit: Commerce City Police) Police say both suspects have been seen with firearms during the burglaries in Commerce City,...

COMMERCE CITY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO