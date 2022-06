Sami Zayn is officially headed to Money in the Bank, as he took down Shinsuke Nakamura in a qualifying match to earn a spot in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match. In a singles match between the two superstars, it was Zayn who came away with the shocking win, thanks to some clever strategy late in the bout. Towards the end of the match, Zayn and Nakamura were nearly neck-and-neck. Zayn ended up rolling out of the ring to avoid a Kinshasa but wound up getting hit with one outside of the ring instead.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO