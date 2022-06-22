ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

“Keep it legal, keep it safe:” Oregon Fire Marshal warns against dangers of fireworks

yaktrinews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALEM, Ore. — It’s officially summertime in the U.S., and while that brings lots of joy across the western states, it also means wildfire danger is rapidly increasing. Few activities accelerate that danger like fireworks do, leading the Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal (OSFM) to issue a statement on public...

www.yaktrinews.com

Comments / 1

Related
KDRV

Deer and elk leftovers offered by Oregon

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon is offering deer and elk leftovers this week – in person and online. Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) is offering more than 7,500 leftover deer and elk hunting tags starting Friday. Leftover tags go on sale online July 1st at 10 a.m. New...
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Oregon state police bust illegal marijuana grow operation near CA line

JOSEPHINE COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon state police assisted by local law enforcement busted a large illegal marijuana grow operation close to the California state line this week. According to a police statement, 3,944 illegal marijuana plants housed in seven industrial-sized greenhouses, were seized in Cave Junction and ultimately destroyed.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
987thebull.com

344 Oregonians Now Hospitalized With COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore. – 344 Oregonians are hospitalized with COVID-19 Friday. 49 of those patients are in the ICU. The Oregon Health Authority also reports almost 1,800 new cases and 19 more virus-related deaths. The State’s test positivity rate is over 16 percent.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
KTVZ

Counties in Oregon with the most pre-war homes

Bruce Fingerhood from Springfield, Oregon, US // Wikimedia Commons. English: Gary Halvorson, Oregon State Archives // Wikimedia Commons. Ken Lund from Reno, Nevada, USA // Wikimedia Commons. #20. Malheur County. M.O. Stevens // Wikimedia Commons. #19. Yamhill County. USFWS Headquarters’ photostream // Wikimedia Commons. #18. Tillamook County. Gancayco //...
OREGON STATE
oregontoday.net

Marijuana Bust Southern Oregon, June 24

On Wednesday, June 22, 2022, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team, assisted by the Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of the Medford Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 11000 block of East Antelope Rd. Eagle Point, Jackson County. As a result, 2,864 illegal marijuana plants contained in ten (10) greenhouses, were seized. Also located and seized were 209 pounds of processed marijuana bud packaged for sale on the black market, eight (8) firearms, body armor and over $10,000.00 in US Currency. Two (2) individuals were detained, identified, and interviewed. Jackson County Code Enforcement also responded to the property for multiple code violations. A total of $66,000.00 in fines were levied on the property owner for violations of unapproved greenhouse structures, multiple unapproved electrical installations, unapproved marijuana production, prohibited camping within a marijuana grow site and solid waste. The investigation is on-going and no further information is available at this time.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Oregon Fish Screening Task Force, June 23

SALEM, Ore – Oregon’s Fish Screening Task Force meets Thursday and Friday, June 23-24 in Salem. On June 23, the Task Force will visit several project sites in the Willamette Valley. With advance notice, the public can attend the field trip via their own transportation. The June 24 meeting is held 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. at ODFW headquarters in Salem, and the public may attend in person or virtually through Teams. The agenda includes updates on the Fish Screening Program, projects, and funding. Public participation is encouraged, and you must pre-register 48 hours in advance to provide verbal testimony. Public comments will be heard at 10 a.m. Written comments will be accepted and are encouraged. When registering to speak, please provide your first and last name, which agenda item you wish to speak to, and a valid email address and phone number. To register to speak during the meeting send an email to Katherine.e.nordholm@ODFW.Oregon.gov and include the information listed above. You do not need to pre-register to provide written comment. The seven-member Fish Screening Task Force meets twice annually and as needed, as decided by the Task Force, to advise ODFW on fish screening policies and issues. Task Force members represent agriculture, fishing and conservation, and the general public. Additional information on the Task Force or the ODFW Fish Screening Program is available on the ODFW website or by contacting Katherine Nordholm, ODFW Fish Screening Program Coordinator, at (503) 947-6274 or Katherine.e.nordholm@ODFW.Oregon.gov. Reasonable accommodations will be provided as needed for individuals requesting assistive hearing devices, sign language interpreters or large-print materials. Individuals needing these types of accommodations may call the Information and Education Division at 800-720-6339 or 503-947-6002 at least 24-hours in advance of the meeting.
SALEM, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Fireworks#Fire Hose#Osfm
KTVZ News Channel 21

Two women, one from Bend, killed in Highway 97 head-on crash north of Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Two women, from Bend and Northern California, were killed and three people were injured in a head-on collision of a pickup and SUV early Friday morning on U.S. Highway 97 north of Klamath Falls, Oregon State Police reported. The post Two women, one from Bend, killed in Highway 97 head-on crash north of Klamath Falls appeared first on KTVZ.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
cannonbeachgazette.com

Treasure hunt to celebrate Oregon's Bottle Bill

The Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative (OBRC) is hosting the 2022 Hidden Bottle Hunt from July 6-10 by hiding six commemorative bottles in parks and trails throughout the state. Clues for the statewide hunt will be posted daily on the Oregon BottleDrop website leading treasure hunters to the final hiding places.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Thursday 6/23 –Olsrud Family Gives $12 Million To Asante Women’s And Children’s Hospital, Candlelight Vigil and Gofundme Campaign for 7-Year-Old Boy Who Drowned In Eagle Point

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Olsrud Family Gives $12 Million To Asante Women’s And Children’s Hospital. The Olsruds are Southern Oregon business owners and have actively...
EAGLE POINT, OR
KDRV

New Oregon smoke rule next week, heat rule in effect

SALEM, Ore. -- New state rules effective next week intend to minimize worker exposure to wildfire smoke in Oregon. Oregon Occupational Safety & Health Division (OSHA) adopted the rules last month to take effect July 1, 2022. OSHA says the rules involve "worker exposure to unhealthy and hazardous levels of...
OREGON STATE
KXL

Lawsuits Filed Over State’s New Rules For Workers During Extreme Heat

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Some Oregon business groups are suing over the state’s new job site rules mandating that employers take steps to protect workers from extreme heat and wildfire smoke. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the regulations adopted in May lay out steps employers must take when the temperature...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy