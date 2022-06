Earlier in the weekend, we got a good reminder of the impressive arm strength that Oregon Ducks redshirt-freshman quarterback Ty Thompson possesses, watching him unleash a 70-plus yard rope at the Manning Passing Academy in an ‘Air it Out’ competition. Following that highlight, we are learning a bit more about how things went over the weekend, and it’s been made clear that Thompson was among the standout performances at the high-profile camp. According to On3, Thompson was one of 8 players who made a name for themselves at the camp. Of course, of those 8, Thompson is one of the only ones...

EUGENE, OR ・ 53 MINUTES AGO