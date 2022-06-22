Burien’s National Night Out will be Aug. 2, and here’s how you can participate

National Night Out will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, and here’s how you can participate:

National Night Out strengthens neighbor-to-neighbor connections and police-community partnerships.

Held on the first Tuesday in August, this annual event brings together communities across the nation, and involves residents, law enforcement agencies, civic groups, businesses, neighborhood organizations, and local officials.

Every year, more than 25 National Night Out block parties are held in Burien.

Whether this is already a long-standing tradition on your block, or if you have been thinking about getting to know your neighbors, please participate this year.

Registration

You can register online or by email or phone.

Email the registration form to [email protected] or mail it to:

Burien Police Department

CSO Wilson

14905 6th Ave SW

Burien, WA 98166-1967

Call CSO Michiko Wilson at (206) 263-2573.

Registration must be received by July 8 for August 2 events. Meeting this deadline will also ensure you are in the drawing for either a police or fire crew visit, if possible.