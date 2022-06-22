ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burien, WA

Burien’s National Night Out will be Aug. 2, and here’s how you can participate

B-Town (Burien) Blog
B-Town (Burien) Blog
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jvJkG_0gIiRROl00

National Night Out will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, and here’s how you can participate:

National Night Out strengthens neighbor-to-neighbor connections and police-community partnerships.

Held on the first Tuesday in August, this annual event brings together communities across the nation, and involves residents, law enforcement agencies, civic groups, businesses, neighborhood organizations, and local officials.

Every year, more than 25 National Night Out block parties are held in Burien.

Whether this is already a long-standing tradition on your block, or if you have been thinking about getting to know your neighbors, please participate this year.

Registration

You can register online or by email or phone.

Email the registration form to [email protected] or mail it to:

Burien Police Department

CSO Wilson

14905 6th Ave SW

Burien, WA 98166-1967

Call CSO Michiko Wilson at (206) 263-2573.

Registration must be received by July 8 for August 2 events. Meeting this deadline will also ensure you are in the drawing for either a police or fire crew visit, if possible.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Society
Local
Washington Government
City
Burien, WA
Burien, WA
Government
Burien, WA
Society
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Night Out#Burien Police Department
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
B-Town (Burien) Blog

B-Town (Burien) Blog

Seattle, WA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
145K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events, Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Burien, WA.

 https://b-townblog.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy