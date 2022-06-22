ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi Match 5 player wins $542,000

By Biancca Ball
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A lottery player won the Tuesday, June 21 Mississippi Match 5 jackpot that was worth $542,000.

Mississippi Lottery makes May 2022 transfer to state

The player purchased the winning ticket from the Texaco Food Mart on Highway 45 North in Columbus. The winning numbers drawn were 02-16-22-28-31.

The jackpot for the Saturday, June 25, Mississippi Match 5 drawing is $50,000.

