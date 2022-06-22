Mississippi Match 5 player wins $542,000
COLUMBUS, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A lottery player won the Tuesday, June 21 Mississippi Match 5 jackpot that was worth $542,000.
The player purchased the winning ticket from the Texaco Food Mart on Highway 45 North in Columbus. The winning numbers drawn were 02-16-22-28-31.
The jackpot for the Saturday, June 25, Mississippi Match 5 drawing is $50,000.
