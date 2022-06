The rock and roll weather we have been experiencing this spring and over the winter has really taken its toll on the trees and some of the perennials in our gardens. Pulmonaria, aka lungwort, is pretty much a carefree shade garden plant when it gets enough moisture and decent drainage. But this spring we were short on rain and the irrigation system in the Stonehouse garden in Rochester was on the fritz and now the plants are covered with powdery mildew. That’s a first in the eight years I have stewarded this garden.

ROCHESTER, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO