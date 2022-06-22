West Virginia Senator to vote ‘no’ on proposed gas tax holiday

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A spokesperson for West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin confirmed to 7News that Manchin will vote against President Joe Biden’s proposed gas tax holiday.

Biden is expected to call on Congress Wednesday afternoon to suspend federal taxes on gas and diesel for three months.

This would cut $0.18 per gallon on gas and $0.24 on diesel for drivers.

The average gas price in West Virginia is $4.903 per gallon.

