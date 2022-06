I am wondering what the income limit is for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) eligibility. My in-laws are in their 70’s. Both drawing Social Security, and each has a pension from jobs they retired from. I am wondering if they are eligible to collect SSI. They have income from all sources that is over $2100 per month, they are on Medicaid, but they have no savings and few assets. I have been told by a random family member that they are eligible for SSI, but with their income I have my doubts. All of my online hunt and peck research has made this as clear as mud. Any insight you can offer would be greatly appreciated. Signed: Helpful Daughter-in-Law.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 24 DAYS AGO