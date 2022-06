RAPID CITY, S.D. – Black Hills Energy will replace its overhead electric power lines in Rapid City’s Art Alley with an underground infrastructure. Wednesday, the company announced that they are making this change to improve safety and reliability of the power lines as well as to prepare for future growth downtown. This construction project will affect five blocks with overhead utility lines. The project will begin this week and is expected to last six weeks.

