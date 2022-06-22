ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Jaylon Ferguson’s fiancée Doni Smith mourns Ravens linebacker in heartbreaking posts

By Jaclyn Hendricks
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y1wZW_0gIiPezk00

Jaylon Ferguson’s fiancée mourned the tragic passing of the Ravens linebacker on Wednesday in a series of heartbreaking social media posts.

Doni Smith shared a collection of images on her Instagram Stories that featured the late NFL pro, who passed away at the age of 26, and the couple’s young children.

“Never in a million years, I thought I’ll be saying RIP to you. My soul aches sooo bad baby. I know I’m dreaming baby… please watch over us! Please,” Smith wrote.

In a separate post, Smith vowed that Ferguson’s legacy “will continue.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m7EPe_0gIiPezk00
Doni Smith, the fiancée of late Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson, mourned the NFL pro’s tragic passing on Wednesday.
Instagram / therealdoni_
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZFdvm_0gIiPezk00
Doni Smith remembered Jaylon Ferguson in a series of Instagram posts.
Instagram / therealdoni_
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WmMfD_0gIiPezk00
Doni Smith also posted a collection of photos of the couple’s children.
Instagram / therealdoni_

“I got our babies, thank for you giving me you. I’ll forever have you with me through them!!!!!” Smith wrote.

Ferguson and Smith shared three children together — Jrea, Jyce and Demi — all under the age of 5, according to the Baltimore Sun.

The Ravens announced Ferguson’s passing on Wednesday morning. In a statement, the team expressed how “he was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality.”

Ferguson’s agent, Safarrah Lawson, added in a separate statement that the late player’s family “asks for your prayers and privacy during this trying time.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BeZ5G_0gIiPezk00
Jaylon Ferguson and Doni Smith shared three children together.
Instagram / therealdoni_
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cC7cu_0gIiPezk00
The Baltimore Ravens announced Wednesday that Jaylon Ferguson had passed away.
Instagram / therealdoni_
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aPqGn_0gIiPezk00
Jaylon Ferguson was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in 2019.
AP

In the wake of Ferguson’s death, members of the NFL community, including his Ravens teammates, offered messages in remembrance of No. 45 .

“The last person I talked to leaving the facility,” tweeted Baltimore linebacker Patrick Queen . “Spent almost everyday in the sauna together tryna see who gone last longer. Said it was our turn this year man. Ima miss you bro.”

Ravens receiver James Proche also posted , “Rest easy 45.”

Ferguson, a 2019 third-round pick, played in 38 games over his three seasons with the Ravens, amassing a total of 62 tackles and 4 1/2 sacks.

Police are reportedly investigating Ferguson’s “questionable death” as of Wednesday, though the cause of death is unknown.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
Yardbarker

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Former Dallas Cowboys RB Marion Barber found unresponsive, police say

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A source from within the Cowboys organization told CBS 11 News that former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III was found unresponsive at his home in Frisco. Barber was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft out of Minnesota. He played for the Cowboys for six seasons from 2005 through 2010, making the Pro Bowl in his third season in the league. He was a popular player among Cowboys fans, rushing for 975 yards in 2007, using a physical running style to score 24 touchdowns during a two year period. He spent his first six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Chicago Bears for the 2011 season.The older brother of Houston Texans safety Dominique Barber and the son of former New York Jets running back Marion Barber, Jr., he retired from the NFL at the age of 28 in 2012. Barber retired with 4,780 yards rushing and 53 touchdowns in his career.This is a breaking news story, please click back for updates. 
FRISCO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore, MD
Football
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
The Spun

Kanye West Has Reportedly Signed Another Big Athlete

As Kanye West continues to expand his endeavors beyond music and fashion, his latest venture, Donda Sports, signed another big name, according to TMZ. With Front Office Sports reporting, "In the last 48 hours, Kanye West and Donda Sports have signed both Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown," via the Hollywood outlet.
CELEBRITIES
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Arch Manning’s high school coach explains why QB chose Texas

Arch Manning surprised some people on Thursday when he announced his commitment to Texas, but it sounds like the star quarterback’s high school coach saw it coming. Manning chose Texas and Steve Sarkisian over several other top programs, including Georgia, Alabama and Clemson. Nelson Stewart, Manning’s coach at Isidore Newman School in New Orleans, told ESPN’s Pete Thamel that Sarkisian “earned” the commitment from Manning. Stewart also credited Texas quarterbacks coach AJ Milwee for his role in recruiting Arch.
AUSTIN, TX
The Guardian

Lawyer says 20 of 24 lawsuits against Deshaun Watson have been settled

The lawyer representing the women who have accused Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct says 20 of the 24 lawsuits against the player have been settled. The women have alleged Watson booked massage therapy sessions with them and then sexually harassed them. Watson has denied the allegations. The...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#American Football#The Baltimore Sun
The Spun

Look: Deion Sanders Has Request For 2 NFL Teams

Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders had a message for two AFC East teams on Thursday. Actually, it was a message directed at the NFLPA player reps for the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins, who Deion wants to speak with for some reason. "I need the players that’s...
JACKSON, MS
Yardbarker

Seahawks, Browns QB Baker Mayfield reportedly have 'mutual' interest

Despite all kinds of rumors and reports suggesting otherwise, quarterback Baker Mayfield remains attached to the Cleveland Browns heading into the final weekend of June following the controversial March trade for Deshaun Watson. Even if Watson receives a lengthy suspension regarding much-publicized allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions, as many expect he will, Cleveland has journeyman Jacoby Brissett preparing to start as it looks to trade Mayfield and his fully guaranteed $18.858 million salary for 2022.
SEATTLE, WA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
40K+
Followers
33K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy