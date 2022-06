New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara got into some trouble during Pro Bowl weekend in Las Vegas. Kamara was arrested after the Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium after an incident that occurred the previous night and is now facing charges of felony battery. According to Pro Football Talk, Kamara is expecting to receive […] The post Saints star Alvin Kamara to receive 6-game suspension from Pro Bowl incident appeared first on ClutchPoints.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO