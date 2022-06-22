ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Kontron's D3723-R: Brilliant graphics in mini-ITX form factor with AMD Ryzen™ Embedded R2000-Series

By Business Wire
Benzinga
 2 days ago

Motherboard based on the successful AMD Ryzen™ R2000-Series' "Zen+" microarchitecture is suitable for versatile graphics applications and makes a leap in performance. Kontron, a leading global provider of IoT/Embedded Computing Technology (ECT), introduces the D3723-R mITX industrial motherboard at embedded world 2022, based on the AMD Ryzen™ Embedded R2000 line, which...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Dell, Lenovo and HP kill laptops with hard disk drives, marking the end of an era

The biggest laptop vendors in the world no longer sell laptops with hard disk drives, at least in the US. Research carried out by TechRadar Pro on Dell.com, Lenovo.com and HP.com across more than 100 laptop models revealed that HDD have been eliminated entirely from product lines due a combination of chassis rationalization, lack of demand for laptops with hard disks and falling component prices (eMMC and SSD).
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Apple now totally dominates ARM-based PC market thanks to M1

Apple has been making its own ARM-based processors to put inside Macs for over a year and a half, and according to a new report, the company now dominates the PC market for ARM-powered silicon. That report from analyst firm Strategy Analytics, flagged up by Tom’s Hardware (opens in new...
COMPUTERS
technewstoday.com

How to Optimize CPU for Gaming

If you are a gamer, you already know that the performance of your GPU and your CPU matters when trying to achieve a smooth playable frame rate. Your GPU is the workhorse, but you don’t want it being held back by a bottle-necking CPU, do you?. CPU performance usually...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amd Graphics#Mini Itx#D3xxx#K3xxx
Digital Trends

Huge ROG Phone 6 leak reveals all about Asus’ gaming flagship

We’ve known for a while that the Asus ROG Phone 6 is coming soon, but some of the finer details — like a full specifications breakdown — have remained unclear. That is until a leak posted to the Chinese blogging site Weibo by user Digital Chat Station detailed everything about the ROG Phone 6.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
AMD
TechSpot

6 Cores vs. 8 Cores for Gaming: 24 Game Benchmark

If you're looking to upgrade from an older Ryzen or building a new PC, the two most attractive options for gamers right now are arguably the Ryzen 5 5600 for ~$200 or the Ryzen 7 5700X for ~$300. A quick and simple cost per core calculation will tell you that the 5700X is coming in at a 13% price premium, resulting in a 50% price hike overall, so is it worth it and at what point should gamers consider the 5700X over the 5600?
COMPUTERS
Benzinga

Elon Musk Reacts To Prediction Of Volkswagen Overtaking Tesla By 2024

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday dismissed a recent Bloomberg Intelligence forecast that estimates Germany’s Volkswagen Group VWAGY could become the top electric vehicle maker by 2024. What Happened: The billionaire entrepreneur, who heads the world’s largest electric vehicle company, said he does not agree with the...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)?

Dogecoin (DOGE) was created as a cheerful alternative to traditional cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Ethereum in 2013. It is based on Litecoin and uses the same proof-of-work technology. Dogecoin initially started as a joke based on a popular meme featuring a Shiba Inu (a Japanese breed of dog); however, today, it is one of the most popular coins in the cryptocurrency space.
STOCKS
PC Gamer

AMD suggests a Ryzen-like chiplet design for RDNA 3 GPUs would be 'a reasonable inference'

Architect, Sam Neffziger, hints at a Ryzen CPU style compute chiplet and I/O chiplet combination for its next-gen graphics cards. AMD's product technology architect, Sam Naffziger, has suggested that expecting the upcoming chiplet-based RDNA 3 graphics cards (opens in new tab) to be using a Ryzen-like design would be "a reasonable inference." Given that he knows exactly what that RDNA 3 design is like, and isn't really allowed to give explicit details, this feels tantamount to a straight "Yes, they will."
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

AYA NEO FLIP: Company adds another handheld device to its expanding lineup with an AMD Ryzen 7 6800U APU

AYA NEO has not got any of its recent hardware announcements out the door yet, such as the AIR, NEO 2 or the SLIDE. Nonetheless, the company has thrown another device into the mix that it calls the AYA NEO FLIP. As its name suggests, the AYA NEO FLIP has a flip-up display like the gaming handhelds of yesteryear. In comparison, all but the AYA NEO SLIDE in AYA NEO's product stack have conventional candy bar designs, unlike competitor GPD.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

ASUS ROG Phone 6: Chinese regulatory body confirms design, specifications and a potential camera upgrade

ASUS has certified the ROG Phone 6 in China, only a few days after it started teasing the upcoming gaming smartphone. Registered with the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), ASUS has already confirmed that the ROG Phone 6 will debut on July 5. Incidentally, the company has hinted that the smartphone will feature superior cooling than its predecessor, along with a 165 Hz display.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Huawei MateStation X arrives in the UK with a 4K display and AMD Ryzen 7 5800H APU to take on the Apple iMac

Huawei has started offering the MateStation X in the UK, nearly months after the all-in-one (AIO) PC's European debut. Incidentally, Huawei announced the MateStation X last September in China, which explains its reliance on older silicon. For some reason, Huawei has decided against offering the MateStation X with an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H in the UK, the entry-level APU option in other markets.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy