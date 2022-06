If you’re anything like us, your smartphone lives within reach almost all day and all night. But, with their 5G connections, GPS, huge screens and endless applications to entertain and inform, battery life is always at a premium.As we’re sure you know as well as we do, using a smartphone for an extended amount of time can put a massive dent in the battery life, and getting to the end of a long day with enough power left to order a taxi (or a takeaway) can feel like running an efficiency gauntlet.But help is at hand, thanks to the humble...

ELECTRONICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO