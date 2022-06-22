ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braves ace Max Fried wins arbitration case

 3 days ago

Atlanta Braves ace Max Fried won his arbitration case and will earn $6.85 million for the 2022 season, ESPN reported Wednesday.

The Braves were offering $6.6 million.

The 28-year-old left-hander was represented by Ryan Hamill and Evan Green of CAA Baseball at Tuesday’s arbitration hearing.

The only arbitration hearing remaining on the schedule is Friday with New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge.

Fried is 7-2 with a 2.77 ERA through 14 starts in 2022, his sixth season with the Braves. He has 83 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings.

A two-time Gold Glove winner and 2021 World Series champion, Fried is 47-20 with a 3.25 ERA in 109 games (92 starts).

Fried is eligible for free agency in 2025.

–Field Level Media

