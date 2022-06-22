ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Zelenskiy: Ordinary Ukrainians resisting Russia's invasion are my role models

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h76lQ_0gIiORw200

June 22 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday his role models were ordinary Ukrainians who resisted invading Russian forces and he compared Russia to the fictional arch-villain Lord Voldemort in the 'Harry Potter' books.

Zelenskiy, dressed in a military uniform, was answering questions via videolink from students at the Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy at the University of Toronto.

Asked by one student who his role models were, Zelenskiy said: "The people of Ukraine... and there are very many of them."

"An ordinary Ukrainian farmer who could take his tractor and close off a road to Russian tanks, an ordinary woman who would go out and stop armoured vehicles with her bare hands... Those are the people I look up to," he said via an interpreter.

The student noted that Zelenskiy has been compared by his supporters to British World War Two leader Winston Churchill and to Harry Potter, the fictional boy wizard who finally defeats his archenemy Lord Voldemort.

"Thank you for these kind of comparisons. Harry Potter is better than Voldemort, and we know who is Voldemort in this war, and who is Harry Potter, so we know how the war will end," Zelenskiy said, smiling.

Zelenskiy, 44, a former comedian who once played a fictional president in a popular TV series before entering politics, has drawn international praise for refusing to leave Ukraine during the war and for rallying Ukrainians to resist the invasion.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special military operation" to disarm the country and rid it of "fascists". Ukraine and its Western backers say this is a false pretext for waging an unprovoked war of aggression.

Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 5

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Winston Churchill
Person
Volodymyr Zelenskiy
The Associated Press

Cambodia confirms ruling party landslide victory in polls

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia’s National Election Committee on Sunday issued official results from this month’s local polls that confirmed a landslide victory by Prime Minister Hun Sen’s ruling party. The results showed the Cambodian People’s Party receiving 74.3% of the votes, and the opposition...
POLITICS
Front Office Sports

Nike Checks Out of Russian Market Amid Ukraine Invasion

Nike has decided to fully remove itself from the Russian market three months after suspending operations in the region following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In March, Nike cut off online sales to the region, saying it could not “guarantee delivery of goods to customers in Russia.” Now, more than 100 Nike stores in Russia will close their doors.
UEFA
International Business Times

What Next? Ukraine's Allies Divided Over Russia Endgame

Is it better to engage with Russian President Vladimir Putin over his invasion of Ukraine or to isolate him? Should Kyiv make concessions to end the war, or would that embolden the Kremlin? Are ramped up sanctions on Russia worth the collateral damage?. These are some of the questions testing...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Role Models#Ukraine#World War#Ukrainians#Russian#The University Of Toronto#British
International Business Times

Thousands Protest In Madrid Against NATO Summit

Carrying the hammer and sickle flags of the former Soviet Union, thousands protested in Madrid on Sunday against a NATO summit which will take place in the Spanish capital next week. Amid tight security, leaders of the member countries will meet in Madrid between 29-30 June as the organisation faces...
PROTESTS
Daily Mail

British ex-Nato commander says 'there will never be peace in Europe' while Putin remains in power and calls for 'massive rearmament' in UK and other Western nations after Ukraine invasion

A British former Nato chief said last night there will 'never be peace in Europe' while Vladimir Putin remains in charge of Russia and called for 'massive rearmament' in Western after the invasion of Ukraine. Speaking at the Chalke Valley History Festival, which is sponsored by the Daily Mail, General...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Cars
The Independent

Vladimir Putin ally warns London ‘will be bombed first’ if World War 3 breaks out

London will be the first strategic Nato target to be hit by Russian missiles should a third world war erupt, a close ally of president Vladimir Putin has claimed.Speaking on Russian state TV, Andrey Gurulyov, an MP who sits on Moscow’s defence committee, described how a possible full-scale invasion of Nato’s Baltic state members would work.Mr Gurulyov, a former military commander and member of the pro-Putin United Russia party, said: “We’ll destroy the entire group of the enemy’s space satellites during the first air operation.“No one will care if they are American or British; we would see them...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

America threatens Kim Jong Un with 'swift and forceful response' if he starts testing nukes as US fighter jets take part in joint wargames off South Korea's coast

Kim Jong Un has been warned of a 'swift and forceful response' if he carries out a fresh nuclear test that the US and South Korea believe he is preparing for. Wendy Sherman, US Deputy Secretary of state, said the test would be a 'complete violation of UN Security Council resolutions' and would not go unanswered.
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

479K+
Followers
340K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy