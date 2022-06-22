ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

Victim’s daughter felt serial killer’s ‘creepy’ stare in court

By Mary Murphy
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y71Qo_0gIiN2EZ00

MINEOLA, NY (PIX11) — The daughter of a 1968 murder victim said she felt serial killer, Richard Cottingham, was “staring right at me” when he was arraigned virtually in court Wednesday in her mother’s case.

Darlene Altman was only 4 years old when her mom, Diane Cusick, was discovered strangled in the back seat of her car at the Green Acres Mall on Feb. 16, 1968.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WiYNb_0gIiN2EZ00
Cusick’s body was found in this car, officials say. (Courtesy Nassau County District Attorney’s Office)

“I am very overwhelmed,” Altman, now 58, said at a press conference after the hearing. “He was creepy.”

Police said Cottingham used to pose as a security guard and target young women at malls, accusing them of shoplifting before he abducted them.

Cottingham, now 75, wore a yellow face mask as he heard the new murder charge against him from a bed at St. Francis Hospital in New Jersey.

PIX11 News was first to report Tuesday that Cusick’s cold case was cracked after more than 50 years, due to a DNA match.

Cottingham, who was a married father of three from Lodi at the time of his 1980 arrest in New Jersey, has been in prison more than four decades; he’s been convicted in five other murders, although he’s suspected in dozens of other cold cases in New York and New Jersey.

He has confessed to six other murders of teens and young women in the last 20 years.

He pleaded not guilty in the Cusick case.

Cottingham’s indictment in the Cusick murder was announced by Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly, whose office received information about the New Jersey inmate last year and decided to put crime scene DNA from the Cusick case into a national database.

“We believe this may be the oldest DNA hit to lead to a prosecution in the United States,” Donnelly said.

Nassau County Homicide Commander Det. Captain Stephen Fitzpatrick said his unit has now submitted upward of five other DNA samples to a national database, in other cold case murders, to see if there’s a match to Cottingham.

Investigators think Cottingham used to frequent the Green Acres Mall area on Sunrise Highway, near the old Sunrise Drive-in.

He told criminal historian Dr. Peter Vronsky that he’s killed 85 to 100 women.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Bronx teen disappears after Regents exam

NEW YORK (PIX11) — High school student Kyara Villa, 15, went missing on Thursday, not long after she took a Regents exam at The High School of Fashion Industries in Manhattan. “I don’t know how to start this but my heart is broken and I am in disbelief,” the girl’s mother, Crystal Espaillat, wrote on […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man stabs victims before stealing their money: NYPD

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – The NYPD is trying to catch a man who stabbed two people in the Bronx before stealing their money. In two separate incidents, the suspect came up to his victims and stabbed them with a knife unprovoked, then stole their cash, police said. The first incident happened at 536 East […]
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

Brooklyn Mom Indicted for Allegedly Beating 9-Year-Old Daughter to Death

The mother of a 9-year-old girl who was found dead inside a Brooklyn apartment was indicted on a slew charges including murder, manslaughter and assault in her daughter's death, the district attorney's office announced. Shemene Cato was arraigned at Brooklyn Supreme Court on Friday. In addition to murder, manslaughter and...
BROOKLYN, NY
bronx.com

NYPD Police Officer, Mohammed Hossain, 27, Arrested

On Friday, June 24, 2022, at 2200 hours, the following 27-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 110th Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Mohammed Hossain. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. assault;. harassment. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
County
Nassau County, NY
Nassau County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Lodi, NY
City
Mineola, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Cottingham
fox5ny.com

Enraged moviegoer chokes employee at Long Island theater

NEW YORK - Police in Suffolk County say they have arrested a man for allegedly choking and punching two employees of a movie theater last week. According to the Suffolk County Police Department, Donald Ahlers Jr., 55, of East Islip, got into a physical altercation with employees of the Sayville Cinemas on Railroad Avenue at around 9:40 p.m. on June 18.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serial Killer#Murder#Violent Crime#St Francis Hospital
fox5ny.com

Rapper Gregg 'Frenchie' Hogan convicted after Long Island home invasion

LONG ISLAND - A rapper from Long Island has been convicted of burglary after a violent home invasion last year. According to the Suffolk County District Attorney, in 2021, Gregg "Frenchie" Hogan, a 37-year-old rapper credited for helping Nicki Minaj and French Montana reach mainstream success, was one of seven men who stormed into a home in Shirley early on the morning of May 7, 2021.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Missing Hempstead 15-Year-Old

Police are asking the public for help locating a missing Long Island teen. Marilin Regalado, age 15, was last seen leaving her Hempstead residence on Wednesday, June 22 at 9 a.m. Nassau County Police said her disappearance was reported to police on Friday, June 24 at 11 p.m. She is...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Daily News

Woman, 56, stabbed dead in Bronx apartment, cops say

A 56-year-old woman was found stabbed to death in a Bronx apartment early Friday, police said. A man seen on video entering and later leaving the Olmstead Ave. building –– part of the Castle Hill Houses — is being sought for questioning. Officers responding to a 3:37 a.m. 911 call found the victim, stabbed in the groin. Medics rushed her to Jacobi Medical Center but she could not be saved. No ...
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
pix11.com

Search is on for 6 teens who left Queens treatment center

RIDGEWOOD, Queens (PIX11) — A Queens mom and a father from Suffolk County are among the parents worried about six teens who left a residential treatment center Monday in Ridgewood and didn’t come back. “They gave me a copy of the kids running out of the building,” Tiffany...
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

PIX11

38K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy