A Mississippi man convicted by a jury on firearm charges has been sentenced to life in prison under the state’s habitual offender law. Otherwise known as the “three strikes” law, Mississippi Code of 1972 section 99-19-83 dictates that a person sentenced under the law receive life in prison to serve day for day “and such sentence shall not be reduced or suspended, nor shall such person be eligible for parole or probation.”

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO