UnionHerald Golf: Legacy Christian girls, Brandt wins state championships

There’s never a bad time to play the rounds of your life.

The best time, though? It would have been harder to find a better one than this.

A magical two days ended with the Legacy Christian Academy girls golf team standing alone, trophy raised at Pebble Creek in Becker June 14-15, winning the Class A state championship. Emily Brandt won the individual state title for the Lions.

“This team of girls really enjoyed playing together,” Legacy Christian Academy head coach Dan Nelson said. “They not only really love the game of golf, but they loved practicing and playing together. It’s very easy to coach a group of girls that are always looking forward to working hard on their games because they love working together.

“Second, they bought in early to the coaching staff’s core values of perseverance, positivity and praise. The players understood that in golf and life, there will always be adversity that you have to adapt to and persevere through. They also bought into the idea that the mental side of golf is just if not more important than the physical skills, so they would remind themselves to take advantage of their poor physical shots to train their emotional side to think positively. And most importantly, they also bought into our core value of praise – that they are a part of something bigger than themselves, both in golf and in life. They are loved not because of how they perform, but because they are a child of God, therefore, they should always give praise to their God for giving them the opportunity to play the game of golf and live their lives for his glory not their own. I was so proud of them. They never stopped working, they never stopped learning and they never stopped improving.”

After being tied for the team lead after the opening round, Legacy Christian Academy outpaced runner-up Lac qui Parle Valley by seven strokes in round two, winning with a total of 716. Park Christian earned third at 741, followed by Fillmore Central (778), North Woods (791), Fertile-Beltrami (828), Murray County Central (867) and Sleepy Eye United (875).

Following Emily Brandt, Bri Brandt earned 14th place with a score of 181, tying for 18th were Hannah Compton and Raquelle Nelson at 185, Sondra Melby tied for 68th at 217 and Miranda Demars earned 72nd at 223.

The Lions entered the season hoping to be a state qualifier. Then, they entered state hoping to finish in the top half, with an outside hope that the leaders would fall back to the pack.

Instead, Legacy Christian leapt into the lead.

“We knew we had a very good chance of going to state,” Legacy Christian Academy head coach Dan Nelson said. “We had four of our six starters make it to state last year as individuals so they got excellent state experience. However, we had been ranked around fifth or sixth most of the year on the iWannamaker App, so while we talked about the fact that anything can happen once you get to state, they really were hoping to place in the top three.

“The girls played far above expectations, especially in the adverse conditions. The girls shot their best round of the year on day one by 14 strokes! Trying to give the girls confidence before the round, I told them ‘We love adverse conditions, because it levels the playing field.’ Usually, adverse conditions don’t allow the best players to play their best, which gives the others a chance to stay close. We knew that Lac qui Parle Valley had shot a 353 in sections, which was 15 strokes better than our best round, so we were hoping the conditions would bring them back to us. This did not happen. Lac qui Parle played great and shot a 354, only one stroke worse than their low at sections. However, our girls, telling themselves that “We love adverse conditions!”, went out and also shot a 354 as well! I was so proud of how they did not let the heat and the wind affect their focus.”

The focus, and spotlight, was especially sharp for Emily Brandt, who had a surreal two days of individual competition.

She didn’t just top her previous best: she crushed it.

Twice.

“Honestly, anything in the low 90s I would have been happy with, or to break 90 because I had never shot in the 80s before,” Brandt said. “I think I would have been really happy if I would have finished in the top 20. For a two-day total I would have been happy with a score in the mid-180s.”

The first round was if out of a dream, with Brandt surging to the lead by three strokes with an 81.

“I was kind of in shock after the first round,” Brandt said. “One, I go out there and shoot my best round ever. I didn’t beat it by one or two strokes but I beat it by 10 - that’s unheard of in competition. I shot an 81! Secondly, the conditions were brutal. 95 degrees and super windy, so when I played well and was winning the tournament I just figured everyone else had a rough day. The thing I was most happy about was really helping my team out so we could be tied with Lac qui Parle Valley after the first round.”

The contest for medalist honors turned into a two-golfer race down the stretch. Brandt held off Walker-Hackensack-Akeley’s Kianna Johnson by a single stroke, posting a round of 84 to win with an overall score of 165. The third-place golfer was eight strokes off the pace.

All of which was unfolding unbeknownst to Brandt.

Going into the second day, Brandt made a conscious choice to ignore the scoreboard and let the scores and placements fall where they may. Keeping the focus on shot by shot, Brandt held off the competition.

“I talked with my dad before the second day and we decided that I wasn’t going to look at the leaderboard at all during the day,” Brandt said. “I didn’t know how the team was doing and I didn’t know how I was compared to the other girls. So, the last few holes the cheers kept getting louder and louder so I kind of thought it must be close, but I honestly had no idea. I just knew I had to keep focusing and not give up.”

After wrapping up the round, the secret could be kept no longer: team champ, individual champ.

“After I made my putt on 18, the team cheered really loud so I knew our team had won,” Brandt said. “I was so thankful that my sister had really pushed me to get better this year and I had worked so hard. Our team had put this season in God’s hands and had trusted him through it all. It was a great way to end the season as a team. Winning as an individual was shocking to me because I really didn’t think I had played that well Tuesday. As I was sitting down to attest my score I realized I had won and I was so proud of myself.”

“Emily played the best two rounds of her life,” Nelson said. “What an accomplishment! Over the last 10 years of coaching girls, I have seen some significant jumps in scoring, but it usually doesn’t happen in the state tournament under the most pressure a player can have in adverse weather conditions. However, Emily has the mental game of a champion. She is one of the most emotionally stable players I have ever coached. Everyone dreams of being able to play their best, when everything is on the line and carry their team to victory. I was so happy that Emily will always be able to say that she did just that!”

Area results

Blaine junior Kathryn VanArragon won the Class AAA girls individual title with a total of 9-under par, two strokes ahead of runner-up Isabella McCauley of Simley.

Anoka’s Tyler Gandrud tied for 14th place in the Class AAA boys tournament with a two-day score of 149. Andover’s Finnian McLaughlin tied for 69th at 164, and AJ Scott tied for 81st at 168.

Andover’s Audrey Swenson tied for 43rd place in the Class AAA girls tournament with a total of 170, and Andover’s Laura Boersma tied for 65th at 180.

Legacy Christian Academy’s Ty Nelson tied for 60th in the Class A boys tournament with a total of 183.

The Spring Lake Park boys finished as the team runner-up in Class AAA.