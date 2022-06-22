W.Va. AG Urges US Justice Department to Investigate Violence Against Pro-Life Groups

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, along with his counterparts in 18 other states, has sent a pointed letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, urging him to take swift action in response to recent terrorist acts against anti-abortion organizations, calling the lack of action intolerable, politically motivated and in violation of his oath of office.

“Since the early May leak of a U.S. Supreme Court draft decision overturning Roe v. Wade, the charities that support pregnant mothers in need have been firebombed and pro-life organizations have been attacked and terrorized almost daily,” Attorney General Morrisey joined in writing. “Access to justice cannot turn on partisan affiliation. We as Attorneys General are calling on the Department of Justice to vigorously investigate and prosecute these illegal acts.”

Although the attacks began last month, it was only last week the FBI announced that it would investigate them.

The letter suggests that the Department of Justice begin its investigations with Jane’s Revenge, a pro-choice group that has declared “open season” on anti-abortion organizations by urging its members “to paint, to burn, to cut, [and] to jam” pro-life centers and advocates. Jane’s Revenge has claimed responsibility for attacks in Colorado, Massachusetts, Oregon, Texas, Washington and Wisconsin.

“The FBI has more than enough resources to determine the organization’s members and to track down those carrying out these acts of violence, which qualify as terrorism under federal law,” Attorney General Morrisey said.

Attorney General Morrisey and his colleagues even offered state assistance with the federal investigations.

West Virginia joined the Ohio-led letter with Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Utah and Virginia.

Read the full letter at: https://bit.ly/3Nax6ss.