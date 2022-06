An Oklahoma woman granted her father his dying wish by reuniting him with his biological father just days before he passed away.Brandi Guicciardini, 33, reunited the pair on 7 May after nearly 60 years apart.She tracked down her paternal grandfather after submitting her father’s pre-adoption birth certificate and ancestry test. Guicciardini said she still speaks to her 81-year-old grandfather everyday and her family are planning on visiting him at Christmas to spread her father’s ashes together.“The one thing my father always wanted to know was who his biological parents were,” Guicciardini, from Oklahoma City, told Zenger News. She explained her...

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 10 DAYS AGO