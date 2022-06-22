ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

Registration open for ‘Night to Unite’

By Sean Morawczynski
KEYC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Mankato is getting ready for its annual “Night to Unite.”. On...

www.keyc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Southern Minnesota News

Register to host a neighborhood Night to Unite gathering

Mankato residents can register to host a neighborhood gathering for Night to Unite, an event designed to build the community. Night to Unite gives neighbors a chance to get to know each other, while strengthening city and public safety partnerships through engagement. Night to Unite is Tuesday, August 2 from...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

The second annual pollinate event takes place on Saturday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of North Mankato partners with the North Mankato Taylor Library to host its second annual “Let’s Pollinate” event tomorrow. The event is free from 9 a.m. till noon at North Mankato’s Benson Park, off of Tim Road. Some featured activities...
NORTH MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Groundbreaking ceremony held for Waseca hospital expansion, renovation

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - A special groundbreaking was held at Mayo Clinic Health System in Waseca Friday. A ceremony kicked off a $4.2 million expansion and renovation of the Emergency Department. Mayo says the finished product will include an improved floor plan and vehicle entry points to increase efficiency. It...
WASECA, MN
KEYC

Tourtellotte pool closed this weekend for swim meets

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tourtellotte Pool will be temporarily closed this weekend for swim meets. That closure begins at 1 p.m. today and runs through Sunday. The pool will open back up to the public on Monday. The annual meets host nearly 500 families from around the state.
MANKATO, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Mankato, MN
Local
Minnesota Society
Mankato, MN
Government
Mankato, MN
Society
KEYC

Eastbound lane of Lee Blvd. to close on June 28

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Drivers who travel eastbound on Lee Blvd. will have to look for an alternate route,. The eastbound (downhill) lane of Lee Blvd. will be closed from Lor Ray Dr. to Belgrade Ave. on Tues., June 28, 6 a.m.-3 p.m. for maintenance by city staff. The...
NORTH MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Gardeners come out for second annual Let’s Pollinate event

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The morning rain didn’t stop gardeners from coming to the second annual Let’s Pollinate event at Benson Park. The North Mankato Taylor Library co-hosted the event with the city of North Mankato and Minnesota Landscapes. The goal was to plant flowers and other plants...
NORTH MANKATO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Body recovered from Minnesota River in Shakopee

SHAKOPEE, Minn. -- A fisherman made an alarming discovery Saturday morning when he found a body floating in the Minnesota River in Shakopee.The Scott County Sheriff's Office says it received a report of a body that was found upstream from The Landing - Minnesota River Heritage Park in Shakopee at 10:59 a.m.Sheriff's deputies, police and fire officials worked together to recover the body.The name of the deceased has not been released. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office will determine an official cause of death. The SCSO says no foul play is suspected.The incident is under investigation.
SHAKOPEE, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
myklgr.com

Ceylon man injured in collision near Sleepy Eye Friday afternoon

A Ceylon man was injured in a collision in Brown County Friday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 4:38 p.m., an unidentified 18 year old female from New Ulm was driving a Subaru Outback northbound on Highway 4 when she stopped for the stop light at the intersection with Highway 14. A Hyundai Elantra driven by Kenneth Conrad Sanz, age 59, of Ceylon, MN, collided with her at the intersection.
SLEEPY EYE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Miss Minnesota 2022 crowned in Eden Prairie

Miss Minnesota 2022 received her crown on June 17 at Grace Church in Eden Prairie. Rachel Evangelisto, formerly Miss Winona, is the first Indigenous woman to receive the state title. She will go on to compete in the Miss America pageant in December. The statewide pageant took place at its Eden Prairie location for the [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
knuj.net

NAMES RELEASED ON MINNESOTA RIVER INCIDENTS

The Renville County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of the two people who drowned on the Minnesota River in separate incidents Sunday. Authorities were first called to what was believed to be a body caught in a log jam between Franklin and Morton. the body was identified as Matthew Wrobleski of Willmar and was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and investigation into the cause and manner of death. While deputies were investigating that incident, deupties were called to the report of a person drowning in the Minnesota River near Vicksburg county Park south of Renville. Around 7:40 pm, the body of 19-year-old Lance Scheer of Redwood Falls was pulled from the water and resuscitation efforts were started. Scheer was taken to CentraCare-Redwood Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Both incidents remain under investigation. It was a deadly weekend on Minnesota waters as two more drownings were reported over the weekend in Otter Tail and Crow Wing counties.
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
KEYC

Authorities arrest 3 in connection with Mankato drug investigation

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities arrested three people in connection with a drug investigation in Mankato on Tuesday. Agents with the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force executed a search warrant Tuesday on Eastport Drive as part of an ongoing methamphetamine distribution investigation. During the execution of the warrant, agents...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Bersaw lifts Mankato National past Chester Bird in Mulvihill Invitational

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The second day of the 15th Annual Mulvihill Invitational got underway from ISG Field on Saturday morning. Mankato National led off the day’s action with a 5-0 win over Chester Bird. Right-handed pitcher Riley Bersaw recorded 15 strike outs and three hits in the victory, including a two-run home run in the fifth inning.
MANKATO, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy