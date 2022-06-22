ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott, LA

Rehab unit placed into service to help Scott firefighters combat heat

By KATC News
KATC News
KATC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OiHya_0gIiJede00

The Scott Fire Department announced a rehabilitation aid to keep firefighters safe from heat-related illnesses.

The Scott Fire Department said their response to structure fires will include sending a rehab unit. The rehab unit will provide an area for firefighters to re-hydrate and an air-conditioned space for EMS to evaluate firefighters before they return to work.

The unit will also respond to hazmat, mass-casualty, and large-scale events in the City of Scott.

Mandated by NFPA, company or crew must rest and hydrate for at least 10 minutes following one 30-minute SCBA cylinder or 20 minutes of intense work without wearing SCBA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazardous Material#Firefighters#The Scott Fire Department#Ems#Nfpa#Scba
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Scott, LA
Developing Lafayette

Inside Look at Xclusive Auto Spa, Lafayette’s Newest Premium Automotive Car Wash

Xclusive Auto Spa, Lafayette’s newest premium tunnel car wash is officially open at 4831 Ambassador Caffery, across from Lourdes Hospital. Designed & constructed with quality equipment, Xclusive features one of the longer tunnels in the Lafayette area at 145’ long, not that size matters that much. Just know that your vehicle comes out cleaner than a whistle at the end. Does anyone say that anymore?
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

The Salvation Army to give away baby formula, diapers in 3 places

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Salvation Army will be giving away diapers and baby formula in three locations on Saturday, June 25. Mt. Pilgram Baptist Church and the Greater Beulah Baptist Church will join The Salvation Army as they hand out free diapers and formula at the following locations:
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

'I'm getting out:' Lafayette apartment complex residents cite no air-conditioning, unsafe conditions

As the temperature threatened to hit 100 degrees Tuesday afternoon, Kevon Mallet sought reprieve outside in the shade because the inside of his apartment was even hotter. His central air-conditioning unit was running, but it was blowing warm air into his apartment. And that wasn't even the greatest of his concerns. The ceiling of one of his bathrooms had fallen into the tub below two weeks earlier, revealing black mold that had formed from a water leak in the apartment above his. His kitchen sink was stopped up, and bugs crawled on the walls.
LAFAYETTE, LA
99.9 KTDY

Which Way Should Your Ceiling Fan Blades Be Rotating?

With temperatures nearing 100 degrees in Lafayette (higher north of I-10) and heat indices reaching well into the triple digits in the midst of a "heat dome", air conditioning units can hardly keep up. Ceiling fans help keep your home cool. But which way should the blades be turning during the summer months?
LAFAYETTE, LA
99.9 KTDY

The Safest Neighborhoods in Lafayette and Acadiana

Unfortunately, every Parish, city, and neighborhood in Acadiana has crime. Instead of focusing on the negative, we figured we'd rather talk about some of the fantastic neighborhoods throughout Acadiana and highlight "The Safest Neighborhoods in Lafayette and Acadiana". Let's go... The Uniform Crime Reporting Program has just released its latest...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

BREAKING: Fatal shooting at convenience store

A fist fight in a local convenience store parking lot Friday night escalated into a fatal shooting of a Jennings man. Tregan Kenneth Citizen, 20, of Jennings is facing charges of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm with obliterated numbers. He is accused of killing Manuel “Sweet Pea” Provost,...
JENNINGS, LA
kalb.com

Active shooter training in Avoyelles Parish

The following has been provided by the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office. Avoyelles Parish Sheriff David L. Dauzat would like to notify everyone in Avoyelles Parish that this week the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted Active Shooter Training at the Fifth Ward Community Center. If you saw a large police presence and unusual police activity there, it was just training.
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
KATC News

KATC News

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy