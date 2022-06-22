ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Natalie Portman is Experiencing Reverse Mom Guilt for This Inspiring Reason

By Thea Glassman
 3 days ago
Mom guilt is so real and so painful. Reverse mom guilt? What a total joy. Natalie Portman opened up about experiencing the latter during a recent interview with Variety — and we’re extremely here for it. The mother-of-two is starring in the upcoming Thor : Love and Thunder , which has changed the way that her kids view her work schedule.

“I feel like it’s the phase of my career where I’m really trying to just impress my kids,” she explained. “My 5-year-old and my 10-year-old were so enthralled by this process, getting to visit the set and see me dressed up in a cape. It made it really cool. You know, it’s very rare that my kids are like, ‘Please go to work!’ Usually, it’s quite the opposite.”

It’s pretty hard to beat being on a Marvel movie set and we love that her kids are fully on board their mom’s latest project. Portman shares her two children — Aleph, 10, and Amalia, 5 — with husband Benjamin Millepied, who she met on the set of the 2010 film Black Swan . The actress is typically private about her family life in interviews though she has been open about the complicated balance of navigating work and home life.

When she’s not on a project, Portman told The New York Times that she’s “pretty much exclusively” with her family . “My rituals have to do with school, meal preparation, playdates, bedtime,” she said. “Weekends are the best for ritual, because I own them completely. I do the whole week’s laundry, which I love, because it’s a task with a clear beginning and end. And we spend the week together as a family — usually somewhere in nature, often with friends who have children.”

Still, it can be tricky to find that balance . Portman offered her own trick for staying sane when it comes to being a parent. “Give yourself a break — literally and figuratively,” she told British Vogue in 2016. “We all hold ourselves to such a high standard and it’s a constant balancing act. If you have one bad day, don’t let it define you. There’s always tomorrow. I also think it’s important to carve out time for yourself. It’s easy to forget that but it’s so important.”

Cheers to that — and to reverse mom guilt taking center stage for once!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43CWvX_0gIiJUlG00

