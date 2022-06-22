ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Rick Scott declines to back McConnell for majority leader

By Ryan King
 2 days ago

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) d eclined to endorse Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to be the Senate majority leader should Republicans regain the Senate after the midterm elections.

Rumors have been swirling that former President Donald Trump has been courting Scott behind the scenes to mount a challenge against McConnell for the No. 1 Senate Republican slot, but Scott said he does not plan to run for the top spot when he spoke to reporters Wednesday morning.

“There’ll be an election. ... Right now, I don’t know if anybody is going to run against Leader McConnell,” he told reporters. “I don’t have a plan to run.”

Scott, who is the chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, has been at odds with McConnell since he unveiled an agenda for the party that McConnell publicly rejected. At the time, Republicans faced criticism from Democrats for not releasing a clear slew of policy objectives should they win the midterm elections.

Democrats saw an opening in Scott’s proposal, honing in on a provision that maintained, “All Americans should pay some income tax to have skin in the game, even if a small amount. Currently, over half of Americans pay no income tax.” Democrats panned the measure as a tax increase on the poor. This prompted McConnell to distance Senate Republicans from the proposal.

“If we’re fortunate enough to have the majority next year, I’ll be the majority leader. I’ll decide in consultation with my members what to put on the floor,” McConnell told reporters, per the Washington Post . “Let me tell you what would not be a part of our agenda: We will not have as part of our agenda a bill that raises taxes on half the American people and sunsets Social Security and Medicare within five years.”

Trump has chastised McConnell during rallies in recent months, disparaging him as an "old, broken-down crow" during rallies . He has also voiced frustration with the Senate minority leader’s blunt criticism of his actions surrounding the Capitol riot , which he derided as a “disgraceful dereliction of duty.”

Recently, McConnell and Scott found themselves at odds again over bipartisan legislation aimed at addressing gun violence in the United States. McConnell backed the measure , while Scott voted against it. McConnell's support for the bill drew criticism from some conservative corners of the Republican Party, including Fox News's Tucker Carlson .

Scott noted that he talks with the former president on a regular basis, about every two to three weeks, indicating friendliness with the heavyweight Republican. He added that he assumes Trump will pursue reelection in 2024.

Although Scott denies having plans to run for the top Senate Republican spot, Trump has encouraged him directly to pursue the post, Politico reported . Seeking to shift the focus, Scott reportedly told the president Republicans should focus on winning the Senate. During his remarks to reporters Wednesday, the senator said he believes the GOP will control 54 Senate seats after the midterm elections.

Terrie
1d ago

Don’t want Scott either. He has said he wants laws to increase taxes on low and middle class and give wealthy tax breaks.

