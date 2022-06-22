Indiana governor proposes $225 payments to state taxpayers

Indiana's g overnor proposed a $225 payment to taxpayers amid growing concerns about inflation and rising prices.

Gov. Eric Holcomb proposed returning money to taxpayers earlier this month, a refund that he has asked the state legislature to consider at a special session

"Hoosiers have real needs right now during this period of high inflation, from the gas pump to buying groceries, and everyone should benefit from the state's success," Holcomb said in a statement .

The special session has received support from state Speaker Todd Huston and Senate President Pro Tempore Rodric Bray. It appears to have support from Republican and Democratic leaders in the state, according to the Indianapolis Star . A date for the special session has not been set as of Wednesday.

The $225 payment would be on top of a $125 tax rebate the legislature approved in February. The $125 payments were made via direct deposit or mailed checks before May 1.

Holcomb's request arrives weeks after Indiana Democrats asked Holcomb and Republicans to pause the collection of state gas taxes to counter inflation and rising gas prices.

The special session would also discuss the state's abortion policies. The legislature is expected to discuss adding or creating additional laws that would restrict abortion access further in the Republican-controlled state if Roe v. Wade is overturned.