Sheboygan County, WI

63-year-old killed in Sheboygan County motorcycle crash

By TMJ4 Web Staff
 3 days ago
The Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating after a man was killed in a motorcycle crash Wednesday morning.

Officials said the crash happened on I-43 near Weeden Creek Road around 9:22 a.m.

A 63-year-old West Bend man was changing lanes when he struck a guardrail and was ejected from the motorcycle. The Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office said he was pronounced dead on the scene.

I-43 was closed for about two hours, following the accident and the cause of the crash is yet to be determined.

Officials identified the 63-year-old as David John Christophersen of West Bend.

