ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Longtime MLB pitcher Kyle Farnsworth is now a super-jacked bodybuilder

By Sara Adm
goodwordnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer MLB pitcher Kyle Farnsworth is now more concerned with streaks than strikeouts. (See image below.) Farnsworth, who played for the Cubs, Yankees, Mets and others during his 16-season...

goodwordnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-MLB pitcher is now a massive bodybuilder

Kyle Farnsworth has not played for an MLB team since 2014, but we now have a good idea of what the former reliever has been doing with his time — getting jacked. Farnsworth revealed on Twitter this week that he is entering his first bodybuilding competition on Saturday. The 46-year-old certainly looks ready for the event.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Yankees star Aaron Judge drops truth bomb ahead of crucial arbitration hearing

New York Yankees superstar outfielder Aaron Judge remains without a long-term contract and is set for an arbitration hearing on Friday to determine his salary for the 2022 season. The Yankees offered Judge a deal worth $17 million for the season, though he’s seeking somewhere close to the $21 million range, according to reports. Ahead […] The post Yankees star Aaron Judge drops truth bomb ahead of crucial arbitration hearing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Sports
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Wild Ejection On Wednesday

Toronto Blue Jays hitting coach Guillermo Martínez got ejected from Wednesday's game before it began. Prior to the first pitch, Blue Jays and Chicago White Sox representatives convened at home plate to exchange lineup cards. After shaking hands with the umpiring crew, Martínez promptly got tossed. It's unclear...
MLB
The Spun

Look: MLB Coach Ejected Before Game Started Wednesday

One MLB coach somehow got ejected before the game even started on Wednesday afternoon. Blue Jays hitting coach Guillermo Martinez was delivering the lineup card for their game against the Chicago White Sox and was immediately ejected. After Martinez was ejected, he got into it with umpire Doug Eddings before...
MLB
Heat Nation

3 players the Miami Heat must retain this offseason

The Miami Heat have an interesting offseason ahead of them, as they came just one win away from making the NBA Finals in the 2021-22 season. Miami was one of the deepest teams in the NBA during the regular season, but injuries to Kyle Lowry and Tyler Herro really hurt the team in the playoffs. Herro was unable to contribute for the majority of the Eastern Conference Finals due to a groin injury.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bodybuilding#Bodybuilder#Yankees#Baseball#Sports#Cubs#Mets#Npc Southern Usa
NBC Sports Chicago

Why Lenyn Sosa is most proud of walk in MLB debut

After Thursday night’s game, White Sox rookie Lenyn Sosa was greeted with texts from his family expressing how proud they were of him. In the sixth inning, they watched Sosa take the field to make his MLB debut. But as with any MLB debut, it was more than just playing a game of baseball.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Buster Olney terrifies Yankees fans with Aaron Judge predictions

Just ahead of the Arbitration That Simply Will Not Get Canceled, Yankees star Aaron Judge is surely doing some thinking. Luckily for the Yanks, all that thinking seems to end with the right/center fielder returning on a mega-deal at the end of the season. But that’s not what ESPN’s Buster...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Instagram
MotorTrend Magazine

Rare 1976 Chevy Laguna S3 “Slant-Nose” Surfaces in Orlando!

Nothing about this 1976 Chevy Laguna S3 would stand out to the jaded high-end car collector; simply put, it ain't no 427 COPO Camaro or Hemi Superbird. That's precisely why you—the regular hard worker with a high-octane jones—want to aim your eyeballs at MotorTrend+ during the afternoon of Friday, July 8, 2022, for coverage of the Mecum Auctions Orlando event. This Frost Green Metallic 1976 Chevy Laguna will roll across the auction block at Orlando's Orange County Convention Center as lot number F243 as the high-rollers are (hopefully!) refilling their mint juleps and counting stacks of hundys for that Hemi Superbird bid, and will be no wiser to the fact that a rare and unusual piece of history has slipped through their fingers. So listen up.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy