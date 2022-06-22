Longtime MLB pitcher Kyle Farnsworth is now a super-jacked bodybuilder

Nothing about this 1976 Chevy Laguna S3 would stand out to the jaded high-end car collector; simply put, it ain't no 427 COPO Camaro or Hemi Superbird. That's precisely why you—the regular hard worker with a high-octane jones—want to aim your eyeballs at MotorTrend+ during the afternoon of Friday, July 8, 2022, for coverage of the Mecum Auctions Orlando event. This Frost Green Metallic 1976 Chevy Laguna will roll across the auction block at Orlando's Orange County Convention Center as lot number F243 as the high-rollers are (hopefully!) refilling their mint juleps and counting stacks of hundys for that Hemi Superbird bid, and will be no wiser to the fact that a rare and unusual piece of history has slipped through their fingers. So listen up.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO