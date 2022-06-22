ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania lawmakers advance bill for earlier presidential primary

By George Stockburger
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pQlDZ_0gIiHrwH00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A bill that would move Pennsylvania’s presidential primaries up the political calendar advanced forward through a divided House State Government Committee on Wednesday.

Senate Bill 428 would move Pennsylvania’s presidential primary election day to the third Tuesday of March.

Jan. 6 hearings: PA Speaker Cutler received daily voicemails from Trump’s lawyers

The vote was 16-8 , with two Democrats joining all Republicans in favor. Supporters say the change would position the state to have more of an impact on the parties’ choice of presidential candidates.

“Right now Pennsylvania’s primary really doesn’t matter in the scheme of national politics,” said committee chair Seth Grove, R-York, noting a recent exception was the Barack Obama-Hillary Rodham Clinton primary in 2008.

The bill passed nearly unanimously in the State Senate on Dec. 14, 2021, with a 49-0 vote with one member, Sen. Judy Ward (R-Blair), who did not vote. It was also approved for consideration by the full House.

Grove and the committee’s ranking Democrat, Rep. Scott Conklin of Centre County, both said the bill may need to be altered so that the period of signature gathering does not start around Christmas.

The third Tuesday in March is expected to also be the 2024 presidential primary day in Arizona, Florida, and Illinois. In 2020, Pennsylvania’s primary was the same day as votes in New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Maryland, and Delaware.

While residents of Iowa have traditionally been the first to cast their votes in presidential primaries through a caucus, New Hampshire is traditionally the first primary election of the presidential election season.

Several states have sought to move up their presidential primaries , including Nevada and South Carolina.

States that vote earlier in the primary race have had an influence on which candidates remain in the race. Three candidates (Michael Bennet, Andrew Yang, and Deval Patrick) dropped out of the Democratic presidential primary the evening and day after the Feb. 11 New Hampshire primary after receiving low support.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clinton, PA
State
Iowa State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
City
Harrisburg, PA
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
State
Connecticut State
State
Illinois State
State
Arizona State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
State
South Carolina State
State
Rhode Island State
WKBN

Ohio activists respond to overturning Roe v. Wade

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Overturning Roe v. Wade puts the issue of abortion in the states hands. Here in Ohio, there is already movement to ban all abortions except in one specific case. House Bill 598 is one of the most recent pieces of legislation aimed at banning abortion and is currently in committee. It […]
OHIO STATE
WKBN

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine addresses Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine issued an on-camera statement regarding Friday’s decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade, effectively eliminating the constitutional right to abortion. “My purpose tonight is not to debate the merits of this decision. There will be plenty of time to do this in the days […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Deval Patrick
Person
Andrew Yang
Person
Michael Bennet
Person
Seth Grove
WKBN

Roe v. Wade has been overturned: What it means for Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Supreme Court ruling Friday will drastically change the health care options for pregnant people across the country, including in Ohio. In a divided six-to-three ruling, the court’s conservative majority struck down the constitutional right to an abortion in the U.S., opening the door for states to set their own standards […]
OHIO STATE
WKBN

Intel delays Ohio plant groundbreaking, cites stalled federal legislation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Intel is delaying the groundbreaking of a $20 billion chip-manufacturing plant in central Ohio. The facility, announced earlier this year and to be built in a section of Licking County that will be annexed into New Albany, will postpone its groundbreaking event originally scheduled for July 22. Intel Ohio General Manager […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Presidential Primaries#Election State#Senate Bill#Presidential Primary#Democrats#Republicans#The State Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WKBN

Rep. Scott Perry pushed to replace Attorney General ahead of Jan. 6, asked for pardon; select committee

(WHTM) – Rep. Scott Perry texted then White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows requesting that attorney Jeff Clark be elevated to Attorney General ahead of January 6, according to messages shared during the Jan. 6 committee hearing on Thursday. Clark was described during the hearing as an environmental attorney who told President Donald Trump […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WKBN

WKBN

35K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy