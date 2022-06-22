ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free festival celebrating life Saturday

By TESSA REDMOND, Kentucky Today
kentuckytoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Right to Life of Louisville is sponsoring the first-ever LifeFest, which will feature bounce houses, an obstacle course, a petting zoo, various games and live music. The free, family friendly festival celebrating life is happening on Saturday (June 25) at the St. Louis Bertrand Green Space from...

leoweekly.com

5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (6/24)

ACLU of Kentucky and Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates Rally / Press Conference. Gene Snyder Federal Building (601 West Broadway) Free | Starts at 4:30 p.m. In light of the Supreme Court’s decision to effectively overturn Roe v. Wade, pro-choice officials and activists will make their voices heard in protest.
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

3 Concerts To Catch This Weekend In Louisville (6/24)

An all-local lineup of some great Louisville talent: The driving garage rock of Twin Sister Radio, the vibrant dream pop of Genevva and the brilliant psych-folk of Lacey Guthrie. Fifteentwelve Creative Compound. $12 | 8 p.m. Four like-minded acts make up this show that features bands that swirl together several...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Film crew uses WDRB studio, control room for upcoming movie

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- While WDRB's studio and control room produces over 57 hours of newscasts during a typical week, it turned into a film set for a short period this weekend. On Saturday, the cast and film crew of a new television movie called "Just for Show" worked in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LOOK: 'World's biggest bounce house' comes to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Guinness Book record-holding bounce house is in Louisville this weekend. The 13,000-square-foot, 32-foot tall bounce house includes climbing towers, basketball hoops, ball pits, oversized couches and more. It's part of the Big Bounce America, which is the biggest touring inflatable event in the world. The...
LOUISVILLE, KY
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in St. Matthews (KY)

One of Kentucky’s big shopping areas can be found in this suburban city, where Shelbyville Road intersects with I-264 on the east side of Louisville. Mall St. Matthews and Oxmoor Center are the two malls here, but St. Matthews has a lot more going for it. Beargrass Creek flows...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Enjoy down-home Louisiana cookin' at this week's Be Our Guest: J. Gumbo's

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at J. Gumbo's. The restaurant serves real, down-home Louisiana cookin' at three Louisville locations. One of the restaurant's most popular dishes is the Drunken Chicken. Owner Jessica Montgomery says it's a must-try with medium spice level. For vegetarians, there's the white bean chili. Before getting to the main meal, enjoy tasty appetizers like the garlic shrimp bread and black and blue dip. The dip is a vegetarian option that comes with the restaurant's bumblebee stew topped with blue cheese and green onion.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Exotic car show returns to Norton Commons for second year

PROSPECT, Ky. (WAVE) - Exotic car show is returning to Norton Commons in Prospect is returned for the second year in a row Saturday. Attendees got the chance to see Exotics, German, American Muscles, Vintage and Classic cars. This year, the Porsche 911 is the marque brand and showcased each generation sine the 1960s, according to the release.
PROSPECT, KY
WLKY.com

Norton Commons car show returns with more cars than ever

PROSPECT, Ky. — Hundreds of cars are rolling into Norton Commons on Saturday for the second annual Cars in the Commons car show. The event is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the North Village Town Square. At 3 p.m., the show will conclude with the Porsche Parade...
PROSPECT, KY
WLKY.com

Freddy's Frozen Custard opens its first Louisville location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Haley Cawthon) — Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers opened its first Louisville restaurant on Tuesday. The new location at 12929 Shelbyville Road in Middletown is the first in a multi-unit franchise agreement to develop seven new restaurants in the Louisville area over the next several years, according to a news release. We first told you about Freddy's entrance into the Louisville market in October, when its Shepherdsville, Kentucky, location opened.
LOUISVILLE, KY
kolomkobir.com

20+ Amazing Summer Day Trips from Louisville

Summer is for day trips and making memories. Take your kids on an adventure for the day and you won’t even need a entire tank of gas. Hit the road with your kids this summer! So many unique day trip ideas that are just a short drive from Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Volunteers help low-income, elderly residents with free home repairs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An organization dedicated to helping low-income elderly and disabled homeowners gathered teams of volunteers Saturday to help with free home repairs. The New Directions Repair Affair went to multiple homes in Louisville and southern Indiana for various projects including landscaping, painting, power washing, deck repair and flooring replacement. Crews even helped with the construction of a wheelchair ramp.
LOUISVILLE, KY
kolomkobir.com

Louisville Zoo seal pup dies 7 weeks after birth

The Louisville Zoo is mourning the loss of one of their newest babies.The zoo announced that Emmy, a seal pup that was just 7 weeks old, died this week.Emmy was born on April 29. She died on Monday.The zoo said the pup was born underweight and had not been gaining weight as fast as expected, despite good maternal care from her mother, Tonie.Previous: Louisville Zoo announces baby boom | Watch that story in the player above.As a result, Glacier Run keepers and veterinary staff intervened to provide supportive care through supplemental feeding and fluid therapy. Despite their efforts, Emmy was still unable to gain weight, the zoo said.Zoo officials said that while her passing has been tough on the Louisville Zoo team, this is not an uncommon occurrence in nature. They said up to one-third of harbor seal pups don't survive on the coasts due to starvation, malnutrition, infection and predation."Losing an animal — especially this young — is always hard," said Dr. Zoli Gyimesi, Zoo Senior Veterinarian. "I'm so proud of the staff for all their efforts; we gave Emmy every chance we could. We are grateful for the many consultations provided by experts around the country and we appreciate the community's support."A necropsy will be performed and results will be released at a later date. </p><div> <strong class="dateline">LOUISVILLE, Ky. —</strong> <p>The Louisville Zoo is mourning the loss of one of their newest babies.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Publix to open first Louisville grocery store amid West End food desert

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Groundbreaking for the first Louisville Publix happened Thursday morning at the store’s future location within the Terra Crossing Shopping Center. Publix announced back in Sept. the company signed a lease for Kentucky’s first store at the intersection of Terra Crossing Boulevard and Old Henry Road.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMAS offers reduced pet adoption fees for Independence Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This Fourth of July you can adopt a new four-legged friend into your family for a reduced price. Louisville Metro Animal Services announced $10 adoption fees for kittens, puppies and dogs weighing less than 40 pounds now through Monday, July 6. Every adoption comes with a free gift as well.
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Publix breaks ground for first Kentucky store, announces more are coming

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Publix broke ground on its first Kentucky store Thursday. The store will open in Louisville later in 2023. The Terra Crossing Shopping Center, just off Old Henry Road in Louisville, will feature a 55,701-square-foot store, a drive-thru pharmacy and a 3,200-square-foot liquor store. This is the first Publix Liquors located outside of Florida.
LOUISVILLE, KY

