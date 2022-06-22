Man arrested after shooting that killed 1, injured 2 at Austin motel

AUSTIN (KXAN) – A 35-year-old man was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting at an Austin motel over the weekend, the Austin Police Department said.

Travis County court records revealed more details about the shooting that killed one person and injured two others in the 7100 block of North Interstate 35 late Saturday afternoon.

Officers with the Austin Police Department responded to a call from the motel’s front desk clerk who said two people appeared to be shot outside one of the downstairs motel rooms.

Police found three people with gunshot wounds. EMS took two people to an area hospital, and one person, later identified as Fermin Nunes Arrellano, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Travis County Medical Examiner’s office conducted an autopsy on Nunes Arrellano, and the cause of death was determined to be gunshot wounds. The death was listed as a homicide.

APD said homicide detectives and Crimes Scene personnel then responded to process the scene.

During the preliminary investigation, officers determined an altercation between two groups of people, including Nunes Arrellano, occurred at the motel.

Video footage from the motel showed multiple people coming and going from one of the rooms before a fight broke out and shots were fired, a search warrant affidavit confirmed.

After interviewing witnesses and reviewing the footage, APD arrested Osiel Nunez-Lopez, and he was taken to Travis County Jail on aggravated assault charges.

A search warrant allowed law enforcement to enter a motel room to seize personal property described in an affidavit. Items such as firearms, ammunition and blood and trace evidence were listed.

The search warrant was executed Friday, and while officers searched the room at the motel, a phone, two meth pipes and a digital scale were found.

This is an ongoing investigation, and the case is being investigated as Austin’s 32nd homicide of 2022.

