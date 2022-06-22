ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KXAN

Man arrested after shooting that killed 1, injured 2 at Austin motel

By Julianna Russ
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qyIHz_0gIiGvw200

AUSTIN (KXAN) – A 35-year-old man was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting at an Austin motel over the weekend, the Austin Police Department said.

Travis County court records revealed more details about the shooting that killed one person and injured two others in the 7100 block of North Interstate 35 late Saturday afternoon.

Officers with the Austin Police Department responded to a call from the motel’s front desk clerk who said two people appeared to be shot outside one of the downstairs motel rooms.

Police found three people with gunshot wounds. EMS took two people to an area hospital, and one person, later identified as Fermin Nunes Arrellano, was pronounced dead at the scene.

APD: 1 dead, 2 injured after shooting near St. Johns St.

The Travis County Medical Examiner’s office conducted an autopsy on Nunes Arrellano, and the cause of death was determined to be gunshot wounds. The death was listed as a homicide.

APD said homicide detectives and Crimes Scene personnel then responded to process the scene.

During the preliminary investigation, officers determined an altercation between two groups of people, including Nunes Arrellano, occurred at the motel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NsYFy_0gIiGvw200
Image of Osiel Nunez-Lopez from the Austin Police Department

Video footage from the motel showed multiple people coming and going from one of the rooms before a fight broke out and shots were fired, a search warrant affidavit confirmed.

After interviewing witnesses and reviewing the footage, APD arrested Osiel Nunez-Lopez, and he was taken to Travis County Jail on aggravated assault charges.

A search warrant allowed law enforcement to enter a motel room to seize personal property described in an affidavit. Items such as firearms, ammunition and blood and trace evidence were listed.

The search warrant was executed Friday, and while officers searched the room at the motel, a phone, two meth pipes and a digital scale were found.

This is an ongoing investigation, and the case is being investigated as Austin’s 32nd homicide of 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Austin

Two dead in shooting at home in Kyle

Police say two people are dead after a shooting at a home Thursday night in Kyle. It happened in the 300 block of Tower Drive, in a neighborhood near Waterleaf Park. The Kyle Police Department says at around 9:20 p.m. they received a call that one person was shot and possibly deceased at the home while another adult and child were inside.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Motel#Violent Crime#Ems#Crimes Scene
fox7austin.com

Dell Seton Hospital placed on lockdown by police during search for suspects

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Police Department is investigating an incident that occurred at Dell Seton Hospital on June 24. APD says at approximately 6 p.m. officers observed an individual discharge a weapon inside a vehicle near 53rd Street and Airport Blvd. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, it fled...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin police searching for missing 39-year-old woman in imminent danger

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating missing 39-year-old Yolanda Jaimes. Jaimes was last seen around 6 a.m. on June 24 in the 7000 block of Craybrough Circle in northeast Austin. Police say she was last seen wearing a "Lupe Tortilla" work shirt, black pants, and black non-slip shoes.
AUSTIN, TX
TheDailyBeast

Austin Siblings Dead in Murder-Suicide, Police Say

Siblings from Austin, Texas found dead earlier this week died from an apparent murder-suicide, Austin police said Thursday. Officers were called to a house around noon Monday, where they found Ashley Harris, 57, and Jacob Barlow, 62, with gunshot wounds, KXAN reports. The pair died about a half hour after officers arrived at the scene. An autopsy revealed Barlow shot his little sister before turning the gun on himself, according to the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office. A possible motive has not been disclosed.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Child safe after 2 people found dead in Kyle home

KYLE, Texas - Two adults were found dead in a home in Kyle earlier this week. The Kyle Police Department says that dispatch received a call around 9:20 p.m. June 23 indicating someone had been shot and was possibly dead while another adult and a child were in the home in the 300 block of Tower Drive.
KYLE, TX
KXAN

DPS, APD search for missing Austin woman last seen Friday morning

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Texas Department of Public Safety issued a CLEAR Alert Saturday for a missing woman in Austin. Yolanda Jaimes was last seen Friday in the 7000 block of Craybrough Circle at about 6 a.m. Jaimes was described as a 39-year-old woman with brown eyes and black hair. She is 4 feet, 11 […]
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

2 adults found dead in Kyle home

KYLE, Texas — The Kyle Police Department has launched an investigation into a case where two adults were found dead in their Tower Drive home Thursday evening. Police received a call at around 9:20 p.m. Thursday reporting a person had been shot and potentially killed. The caller also said a child and another adult were inside the home.
KYLE, TX
KVUE

Man arrested after shooting at 2 people near Zilker Park, affidavit says

AUSTIN, Texas — A man was arrested last week for allegedly firing a gun at two other people near Zilker Park, according to an affidavit obtained by KVUE. The affidavit states that on Sunday, June 12, an Austin Police Department officer responded to a "gun urgent" call on Azie Morton Road. When they arrived, the officer was flagged down by three people.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Lakeway police looking for man accused of shoplifting

LAKEWAY, Texas - The Lakeway Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man they say shoplifted items from a store. Officers responded to an unidentified store just after 2:30 p.m. June 14 to a theft-shoplifting incident. Surveillance footage showed a man exiting the store without paying...
LAKEWAY, TX
fox7austin.com

Grand jury clears two APD officers in August 2020 use of force case

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - Two Austin Police Department officers have been cleared by a Travis County grand jury for their use of force in an August 2020 officer-involved shooting. The jury did not return an indictment for officers Todd Gilbertson and Gordon Neils in the shooting involving Deonte Lee Rogers...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
KXAN

KXAN

39K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy