Nashville, TN

15-year-old charged with carjacking woman at gunpoint

By Brittney Baird
 3 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 15-year-old boy accused of carjacking a woman on Dickerson Pike was taken into custody early Wednesday morning.

Metro police reported Ja’Dyaiz Johns was arrested after Violent Crimes Initiative detectives located him around 1 a.m. behind the wheel of the victim’s 2010 Ford Fusion in the 5500 block of Scruggs Lane near Trinity Lane.

Johns is accused of approaching a woman who was sitting in her Ford Fusion Monday at 7 a.m. outside the Dollar Tree on Dickerson Pike and taking her car at gunpoint.

A handgun and a realistic looking AR-15 BB gun were recovered from the Fusion, according to Metro police.

Johns and his three passengers, two males, ages 15 and 14, and one 17-year-old female, were taken into custody. He was charged in Juvenile Court with carjacking while his three passengers were each charged with joyriding.

No additional information was immediately released.

Comments / 1

Hoolie
3d ago

all three should be charged with car jacking and the parents should be charged as well with child neglect, if parents were charged more with thier underage child's actions things will change

Reply
5
 

