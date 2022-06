Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final Wednesday night saw Nazem Kadri of the Colorado Avalanche score at 12:02 of the first overtime period, giving Colorado a 3-2 victory and a 3-1 series lead. However, that goal was controversial; Lightning head coach Jon Cooper only answered a single question after the game, saying “You’re going to see what I mean when you see the winning goal. My heart breaks for the players because we probably should still be playing.”

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO