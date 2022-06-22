ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

'Killing It' strikes again with second season on Peacock

By Sheri Walsh
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AOXzd_0gIiABzE00

June 22 (UPI) -- Killing It strikes again as Peacock announced Wednesday the comedy series starring Craig Robinson as a struggling snake hunter will return for a second season.

"We knew we had a rare gem in Killing It and are thrilled Peacock audiences sank their teeth into this series, led by comedic legend Craig Robinson," said Susan Rovner, chairman of entertainment content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. "We can't wait to tell more twists and turns of one person's hilarious, persistent pursuit of the American dream."

Killing It, from co-showrunners and executive producers Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, is about class and capitalism as it follows underdog Craig's quest to achieve the American dream, while also hunting really big snakes.

"'Snake-based economic satire' isn't exactly a familiar, beloved genre of television comedy," Goor and Del Tredici said. "We can't wait to make more!"

The comedy series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

"We're excited that Peacock has embraced this distinct show, said Erin Underhill, president of Universal Television. "At its heart, Killing It demonstrates the wild ride we are willing to take when we are passionate about something, while also reminding us to support one another...because there are a lot of snakes out there!"

Killing It joins other Peacock Original second season renewals Wolf Like Me, We Are Lady Parts, Rutherford Falls and Bel-Air.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Goor
BET

Regé-Jean Page Is NOT Returning To Netflix's 'Bridgerton' For Season Three

Fans, who swooned over Netflix’s Bridgerton’s season one breakout star Regé-Jean Page and were subsequently disappointed after the newcomer revealed he wasn’t returning for season two, have had their hopes dashed again after The Sun erroneously reported on Saturday (June 18) that the 34-year-old heartthrob was coming back for season three.
TV SERIES
UPI News

Beanie Feldstein engaged to girlfriend Bonnie Chance Roberts

June 25 (UPI) -- Funny Girl and Booksmart star Beanie Feldstein is engaged to her longtime girlfriend, producer Bonnie Chance Roberts. Feldstein shared several photos on Instagram showing the proposal and her and Roberts subsequently celebrating their happy news with their families and friends, including Feldstein's brother, actor Jonah Hill and her close friend, actress Kaitlyn Dever.
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

Richard Dreyfuss 'had a ball' playing 'Yellowstone City' saloonkeeper

NEW YORK, June 24 (UPI) -- Jaws, Close Encounters of the Third Kind and The Goodbye Girl icon Richard Dreyfuss says the chance to play a Shakespeare-spewing barkeep in the mystery-western, Murder at Yellowstone City, was simply too irresistible to pass up. "There's always that character in the background. In...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strikes Again#Brooklyn Nine Nine#Nbcuniversal Television#American#Universal Studio Group#Peacock Original
E! News

Stranger Things' Shannon Purser Says "Fat Actors" Don’t Get as Many Opportunities

Watch: Coda Cast on Importance of Deaf Representation at Oscars 2022. Shannon Purser is speaking out about the difficulties fuller-figured actors face. The actress, who played Barb in season one of Stranger Things, addressed the need for on-screen representation June 19. "they're not hiring fat actors for iconic fat characters because they want a big name star," Shannon tweeted. "there are almost no fat big name stars because fat actors aren't allowed upward mobility."
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

New on Disney+ July 2022

While school is out this summer, Disney+ is making sure kids — and subscribers of all ages — are kept plenty entertained with a steady stream of content. The platform is dropping new seasons of old favorites, plus exciting new releases, as we hit peak summer. This month, the streamer is releasing an ode to America with a Michael B. Jordan series dropping on July 4 titled American the Beautiful. The actor narrates the stories of North America and some of its most iconic animals in a project from the creators of some of our favorite nature docs, like Planet Earth,...
TV & VIDEOS
UPI News

George R.R. Martin confirms Jon Snow 'Game of Thrones' spinoff

June 24 (UPI) -- Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin has confirmed recent media reports about plans for a Jon Snow spin-off to his medieval fantasy drama. Martin discussed the project, which would see Kit Harrington reprise his role of Jon Snow, in a Thursday blog post titled "Snow... and Other Stuff."
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
hypebeast.com

Everything Coming to Disney+ in July 2022

Disney+ has unveiled its slate of new programming for July 2022. While June marks the end of Obi-Wan Kenobi and the streaming premiere of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the following month will be led by the finale of Ms. Marvel, the premiere of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season three and Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
TV SERIES
UPI News

Daytime Emmys: How to watch, what to expect

June 24 (UPI) -- The 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards will take place Friday evening in Pasadena, Calif. The 49th annual ceremony will be held at Pasadena Civic Auditorium and air at 9 p.m. EDT on CBS. The show will also be available to stream on Paramount+. Kevin Frazier and Nischelle...
PASADENA, CA
UPI News

Aliens swoop into Seabrook in trailer for 'Zombies 3'

June 23 (UPI) -- The town of Seabrook has become a safe place for humans, zombies, and werewolves until aliens arrive in town in the official trailer released Thursday for Disney+'s Zombies 3. Zombie Zed (Milo Manheim) and cheerleader Addison (Meg Donnelly) are beginning their senior year at Seabrook High...
MOVIES
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
384K+
Followers
59K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy