ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Joe Manchin to vote against President Biden’s proposed gas tax holiday

By Mark Curtis, Bailey Brautigan
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xahO5_0gIi9nKS00

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A spokesperson for West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin confirmed to 13 News that Manchin will vote against President Joe Biden’s proposed gas tax holiday.

Biden is expected to call on Congress Wednesday afternoon to suspend federal taxes on gas and diesel for three months.

This would cut $0.18 per gallon on gas and $0.24 on diesel for drivers.

The average gas price in West Virginia is $4.903 per gallon, according to AAA .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia Legislature on Roe v. Wade: What happens next

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia’s legislative leaders, Senate President Craig Blair and Speaker of the House Roger Hanshaw, have released a statement that gives further details on the future of legal abortions in the state after the Supreme Court’s decision Friday that overturned Roe v. Wade. Several states have already signed bills effective banning […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

Roe v. Wade overturned: What does it mean for WV?

UPDATE: (6:21 P.M. June 24, 2022): With Roe v. Wade overturned, the question as to where West Virginia’s state-level abortion law stands is still unclear. West Virginia has recent laws, banning abortion past 20 weeks and if the child will be born with a disability. But there is a law on the books that’s even […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Local residents react to Roe V. Wade decision

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Supreme Court’s landmark decision to overturn Roe V. Wade has left the nation divided. “Heartbreaking” was how Margaret Pomponio, Executive Director of West Virginia Free, described the decision. Others, such as Daniel Long, a pro-life supporter and Catholic from Charleston, was happy saying, “It’s a beautiful thing.” With the federal […]
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
WOWK 13 News

Gov. Justice applauds Roe v. Wade decision

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—West Virginia Governor Jim Justice sent a press release immediately after news broke that the Supreme Court had overturned Roe v. Wade. He applauded the decision to “return abortion law to the states.” “I applaud the Supreme Court’s courageous decision today. I’ve said many times that I very proudly stand for life and […]
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Manchin
WOWK 13 News

Secretary Ed Gaunch to retire in July

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia’s Secretary of Commerce announced during a meeting on Wednesday that Secretary Ed Gaunch will retire in July. Secretary Ed Gaunch previously served as a state senator and stepped into the commerce role at the request of Governor Jim Justice. He has held that position since January 2019 one his […]
POLITICS
WOWK 13 News

Lawsuit aims to repeal WV Hope Scholarship program

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A controversial West Virginia school funding plan is now being challenged in court. It’s known as the Hope Scholarship program. This lawsuit is interesting because some of the combatants are ostensibly on the same team. Last year the legislature passed, and the governor signed, the “Hope Scholarship” program. It would allow […]
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Gas Prices#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Nexstar Media Inc
WEKU

Florida's former Democratic "rising star", Andrew Gillum, is indicted

MIAMI — Florida's former Democratic candidate for Governor Andrew Gillum, narrowly defeated four years ago by Republican Ron DeSantis, now faces indictment on campaign fraud charges. The U.S. Attorney in Florida's Northern District says a federal grand jury has returned a 21-count indictment against Gillum and a former campaign...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Gas Price
WOWK 13 News

Safety concern temporarily closes Martin Post Office

MARTIN, KY (WOWK) – Residents of Martin, Kentucky will have to head to the town of Allen to get their mail, according to the United States Postal Service. The Martin Fire Department says operations at the Martin Post Office have been temporarily relocated to the Allen Post Office as a safety precaution. Fire department officials […]
MARTIN, KY
WOWK 13 News

Tri-State Area Summer 2022 Fireworks Schedule

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — It’s summer, and that means it’s time to go out and about in the community for fun events, great memories and Fourth of July celebrations. WOWK 13 News has compiled a living list of fireworks in the Tri-State area during Summer 2022. This is a living list that will be updated […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Ohio expands BMV services, offers online driver’s license renewal

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday Ohioans will soon be able to renew their driver’s license online rather than in-person. “Since 2021, more than 2 million visits to the BMV have been avoided because of innovative online solutions led through this administration,” said Lt. Gov. Jon Husted in a release. Starting […]
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy