ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homer Glen, IL

Homer Glen Crash: 2 Dead, 4 Injured After Driver Speeds Into Oncoming Traffic, Causes 3-Vehicle Crash

NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo people died and four were injured Tuesday when the driver of a Nissan SUV drove into oncoming traffic and caused a three-vehicle crash, the Will County Sheriff said. According to police, one of the vehicles involved caught fire and became engulfed in flames. Around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, the...

www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
starvedrock.media

One person dead from Friday collision outside Streator

We're awaiting the name of a person killed in a crash Friday morning outside Streator. The La Salle County Sheriff's Office says two persons in a passenger vehicle were northbound on East 14 around 7:10am. Its driver failed to stop at Route 18 and drove into the path of a westbound truck.
STREATOR, IL
WSPY NEWS

Aurora police investigating fatal train crash

The Aurora Police Department is investigating a fatal train versus pedestrian crash at the crossing on Prairie Street between Orchard Road and South Barnes Road. Police say the victim was pronounced dead on-scene. Police and the BNSF railway are looking into the circumstances of the crash.
AURORA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, IL
City
Mokena, IL
City
Homer Glen, IL
Will County, IL
Accidents
Homer Glen, IL
Crime & Safety
Will County, IL
Crime & Safety
County
Will County, IL
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Joliet, IL
Local
Illinois Cars
CBS Chicago

Small plane crashes in rural Will County

PEOTONE, Ill. (CBS) -- A small plane went down Friday afternoon in rural Will County.The Peotone Fire Department was on the scene for the small plane crash south of Monee and northeast of Peotone. The closest intersection is Will Center and Eagle Lake roads, but the crash scene is next to Rock Creek and far from any road. The fire departments from the Will County communities of Manhattan and Monee also responded.A heavy tow truck was also on the scene to try to stabilize the back end of the plane's fuselage.CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reported the plane appears to have gone down at a steep angle in a wooded area next to the creek. The engine had come loose from the firewall, and it appeared that the plane stalled out and came down at a nose-down, vertical attitude, Habermehl reported.A person was rescued after being trapped inside the wreckage, and was loaded into a University of Chicago Medicine Aeromedical Network helicopter to be taken to the U of C Medical Center.The person's condition was not immediately available.
WILL COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reckless Driving#Traffic Accident#The Will County Coroner
WSPY NEWS

Fireworks to blame for house fire in Leland

The use of illegal fireworks is thought to be the cause of a house fire in the 300 block of W. Lundy Lane, in Leland, Thursday night. The Leland Police Department says the fire happened around 8:20. The department says that consumer fireworks are dangerous and illegal for non-authorized individuals.
LELAND, IL
nadignewspapers.com

Man shot in apparent-road rage incident on Lawrence Avenue in Jefferson Park

A 33-year-old man is listed in good condition after being shot during an apparent road-rage incident at about 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, in the 5000 block of West Lawrence Avenue, near the Kennedy Expressway in Jefferson Park, according to Chicago police. Two vehicles reportedly were cutting each other off...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Nissan
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS Chicago

Driver killed in rollover crash on Stevenson Expressway

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is killed in a rollover crash on the Stevenson Expressway early Wednesday morning. Illinois State Police said around 2:30 a.m., the driver of a blue Chrysler 300c was driving southbound on I-55 when it struck the rear of a white Volvo truck tractor. Initial reports say the Chrysler went off the roadway to the left and overturned. The driver of the Chrysler, a 48-year-old man of Joliet, was transported to an area hospital and pronounced dead. The driver of the Volvo, a 48-year-old man of Lemont, was not injured.No further information was immediately available. 
CHICAGO, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

McHenry man charged with resisting arrest while holding 2-year-old daughter, causing baby to hit head

A McHenry man was charged after he allegedly resisted police arrest while he was holding his two-year-old daughter, causing the baby to hit her head on a door on Tuesday in McHenry. David Starke, 40, of the 5200 block of Woodrow Avenue in McHenry, was charged with two counts of domestic battery, causing a child […] The post McHenry man charged with resisting arrest while holding 2-year-old daughter, causing baby to hit head appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
MCHENRY, IL
edgarcountywatchdogs.com

Joliet Township Supervisor Arrested For Felony DUI On Father’s Day –

Angel C. Contreras, Joliet Township Supervisor, was arrested by a Joliet Police Officer on Father’s Day, June 19, 2022, at 2:42 a.m. According to the case report, Contreras was arrested, booked, and transported to the WCADF for the following charges:. Aggravated DUI during a period when driving privilege revoked...
JOLIET, IL
Chicago Journal

4-year-old girl beaten to death in Chatham

CHICAGO - A 4-year-old girl's death has been ruled a homicide due to child abuse after she was taken to Comer Children's Hospital with trauma all over her body late Friday night, authorities said. Police were called to Comer Children's Hospital around 11:00 p.m. last night after a 4-year-old girl...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
83K+
Followers
64K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy