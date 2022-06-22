Victims in fatal Overland Park fire identified

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The two victims in a fatal Overland Park fire early Monday morning have been identified.

According to the Overland Park Police Department, 34-year-old Tammy Matsuo and 37-year-old Adam Fetters, both of Overland Park, were killed in the fire in the area of Westgate and 103rd streets.

Police said they were told the couple were engaged.

Fire crews arrived to the scene at about 1:30 a.m. on Monday, June 20, and were told two people were trapped inside the home.

Two others were able to escape and a third was injured and taken to the hospital.

Matsuo and Fetters were found dead inside the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.