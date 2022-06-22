ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overland Park, KS

Victims in fatal Overland Park fire identified

By Juan Cisneros
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TSrbJ_0gIi7zB000

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The two victims in a fatal Overland Park fire early Monday morning have been identified.

According to the Overland Park Police Department, 34-year-old Tammy Matsuo and 37-year-old Adam Fetters, both of Overland Park, were killed in the fire in the area of Westgate and 103rd streets.

Police said they were told the couple were engaged.

Fire crews arrived to the scene at about 1:30 a.m. on Monday, June 20, and were told two people were trapped inside the home.

Two others were able to escape and a third was injured and taken to the hospital.

Matsuo and Fetters were found dead inside the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMBC.com

Family seeks help finding U-Haul with 'irreplaceable' items stolen from Olathe hotel parking lot

A family is hoping the community can help them track down a stolen U-Haul they say is full of irreplaceable family memories. Kathleen Scott says she and her son, who goes to the University of Kansas, were in the process of moving from Illinois to Kansas when their U-Haul was stolen from the parking lot of the Candlewood Hotel parking lot in Olathe Friday afternoon.
OLATHE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Accidents
City
Overland Park, KS
City
Home, KS
State
Missouri State
Overland Park, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Overland Park, KS
Accidents
City
Kansas City, KS
internewscast.com

Devonte Dominique Wash Sentenced for Murdering Ashley Harlan

A 30-year-old Kansas City, Kansas man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after being convicted of murdering his pregnant girlfriend. Johnson County District Court Judge James Charles Droege on Friday handed down a sentence of life without the possibility of parole to Devonte Dominique Wash for the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Ashley Harlan in 2018, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
KANSAS CITY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park Police#Accident#Fox4 News#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy