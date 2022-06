George Robert Tilley, 83, of Du Quoin, passed away at 4:52 p.m. on Monday, June 6, 2022 at his residence. George had retired from the U.S. Army. He was a Vietnam War veteran and served from 1958 until 1979. George owned and operated Tilley's Used Appliances from 1992 until 2018....

DU QUOIN, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO