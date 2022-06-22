ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

One Extricated After Tractor-Trailer Crash In Montgomery County

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N6GEN_0gIi772N00
One person had to be extricated on Connecticut Avenue at the intersection of Dean Road. Photo Credit: Twitter/@mcfrsPIO

One person had to be extricated after a grisly multi-vehicle crash in Maryland involving a tractor-trailer, according to authorities.

In Montgomery County, first responders in Wheaton-Glenmont responded to a reported crash on Connecticut Avenue near the intersection of Dean Road and the Littleton Service Road at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22.

The collision left one car totaled and a tractor-trailer on its side before both vehicles came to a rest on the side of the roadway, Pete Pringer, the Chief Spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service reported.

Multiple agencies responded to the crash, which required first responders to extricate at least one driver, he said.

Officials advised that the roadway is expected to be blocked for “an extended period (of time)” to allow crews to investigate and clean up the scene.

It is unclear what caused the crash. Officials have not released the names of those involved in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 1

Related
WTOP

87-year-old man dies in Montgomery Co. pedestrian crash

An 87-year-old Maryland man died after being hit by a car in Aspen Hill, Maryland, in the early hours on Friday morning, Montgomery County police said. The victim was identified as Randall Dwight Gibson, a resident of Rockville, on Saturday. Detectives said Gibson was not in a crosswalk, but in...
ASPEN HILL, MD
wfmd.com

Elderly Man Killed In Pedestrian Crash In Rockville Friday Morning

Montgomery County Police say the man was in the roadway, not a crosswalk. Rockville, Md (KM) Montgomery County Police continue to investigate a fatal pedestrian collision Friday morning in Rockville. At around 4:36 AM, officers and fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Georgia Avenue and Rossmoor Boulevard...
ROCKVILLE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maryland#Extricate#Tractor#Traffic Accident#Wheaton Glenmont#Daily Voice
arlnow.com

NEW: Man rescued after being buried up to shoulders in trench collapse

(Updated at 6:25 p.m.) A worker buried up to his shoulders in dirt after a trench collapse has been rescued by firefighters. It happened around 3:30 p.m. on the 1300 block of S. Buchanan Street, a couple of blocks from Wakefield High School. Arlington, Alexandria and Fairfax County firefighters were dispatched to the scene for a report of a construction worker buried after a trench dug around a house collapsed.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Man hit and killed in Aspen Hill, roads closed

A deadly pedestrian crash in Montgomery County, Maryland, has caused several lane closures along Georgia Avenue on Friday morning. The crash happened just after 4:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Georgia Avenue and Rossmoor Boulevard, Montgomery County police said. One man, who police have not publicly identified, was hit...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Pedestrian struck, killed in Montgomery Co.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police say a pedestrian is dead after they were hit by a car in Montgomery County early Friday morning. Montgomery County Police were called to Georgia Avenue at Rossmoor Boulevard for a report of a pedestrian struck. When officers arrived on scene around 4:36 a.m., they found a person had been hit by a car. That person was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

Fire Damages Home In Washington County

No injuries were reported. Fire at 12715 Allanthus Dr. (Photo from Md. State Fire Marshal’s Office) Hagerstown, Md (KM) The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of a house fire Wednesday night in Hagerstown. At around 9:45 PM, fire fighters were dispatched to 12715 Allanthus...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
Daily Voice

Young Woman Killed In Baltimore Crash: Police

A young woman died after crashing into a tree in Baltimore, authorities say. The single-vehicle collision that took the 22-year-old victim's life occurred around 12:45 p.m. on the 6100 block of Hillen Road, according to Baltimore Police. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and her identity was not...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Hyattsville Woman Struck, Killed By Car

The victim who was fatally struck by a vehicle in Chillum has been identified as a Hyattsville woman, authorities said. Maria Quinteros, 57, was struck by a SUV heading eastbound on East-West Highway near Riggs Road around 9 p.m., Wednesday, June 22, according to the Prince George's Police Department. Police...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
WTOP

Man killed in Northeast DC shooting

D.C. police say a man has died after a shooting in Northeast. Police say the shooting happened just before 5 p.m. on Saturday in the 1700 block of West Virginia Ave. Officers say the shooter and victim were outside when the victim was shot in the chest. The victim died...
WASHINGTON, DC
theriver953.com

Update on the accident that closed Rt. 340 for 7 hours

An email from Virginia State Police (VSP) confirms the death of two people in the accident that closed Route 340. The accident closed Route 340 between Double Toll Gate and Waterloo for almost 7 hours Mon. June 20. VSP confirms that Shea E. Hawkins of Winchester and Lewis E. Thompson...
WINCHESTER, VA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
300K+
Followers
46K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy