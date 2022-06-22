ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Major League Fishing donates more than 300 pounds of catfish to Richmond area church

By Krystian Hajduczka
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PdbxA_0gIi5omf00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Major League Fishing donated more than 300 pounds of catfish meat to the Beacon Hill Church and Hunters for the Hungry – Virginia.

This past weekend, the league held the Tackle Warehouse pro Circuit Toyota Stop 5 on the James River event. After the event concluded on Sunday, the 300 plus pounds of catfish in the Kid’s Fishing Tanks was donated to Hunters for the Hungry – Virginia, in partnership with Hopewell’s Beacon Hill Church.

$6,000 raised for Richmond ‘king of the neighborhood’ cat found with bullet in its neck

“This donation is such a huge blessing for us,” Dr. Michael Moore, Lead Pastor of Beacon Hill Church. “We have a lot of food poor in our community, and a lot of needy individuals will benefit from this meat.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Emporia woman competes in the Ms. Full-Figured Virginia Pageant

Emporia’s Shelly Renee’ Scott was selected in 2021 to participate in the 2022 Ms. Full-Figured Virginia Pageant that took place on May 13-14, 2022 in Morrisville, North Carolina. Scott won the Title of Ms. Exquisite Full-Figured Virginia 2022, which affords her the opportunity to represent the state of...
EMPORIA, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
City
Charity, VA
City
Community, VA
City
Hopewell, VA
City
Richmond, VA
Richmond, VA
Society
Richmond, VA
Sports
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Sports
richmondmagazine.com

Richmond Food News: Week of June 20-24

Looking to get your fix of Detroit-style pizza? Catch Secret Squares at The Jasper this weekend. (Photo by Eileen Mellon) First meal reigns at the newly minted Biscuits & Gravy in Scott’s Addition. The brekkie- and brunch-centric concept, from the owners of neighboring shuffleboard and social club Tang & Biscuit, is officially pouring unlimited coffee into kitschy mugs and serving breakfast lasagna alongside tried-and-true classics. P.S.: Ever tried eggs with bloody mary hot sauce? Here’s your chance. (Richmond magazine)
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Moore
gmrva.com

Good morning, RVA: A change in the COVID-19 level, the State Board of Health, and drone photos (of graves)

Good morning, RVA! It's 62 °F, and today looks a lot less like yesterday's constant drizzle and a lot more like a typical sunny summer day. Expect highs in the mid 80s, with temperatures rising a bit over the next couple of days. While last weekend was absolute perfection, this weekend's no slouch, either! Get some rest, stay hydrated, and enjoy!
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catfish#Major League Fishing#The League#Beacon Hill Church#Nexstar Media Inc
NBC12

Severe storm leaves trail of damage in Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A severe storm that prompted a “Destructive Warning” struck Central Virginia on Wednesday afternoon causing damage and power outages. In North Chesterfield, a tree heavily damaged a home on Swan Drive. A family was trying to move a camper before the storms rolled through,...
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Charities
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy