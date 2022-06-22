ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City Royals at Los Angeles Angels odds, picks and predictions

By Skip Snow
 3 days ago
The Kansas City Royals (25-42) and Los Angeles Angels (33-38) put a lid on a 3-game series at Angel Stadium. Wednesday’s series finale is slated for a 9:49 p.m. ET first pitch. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Royals vs. Angels odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: Kansas City leads 2-0.

The Royals are 5-1 in their last 6 games and a respectable 8-5 in their last 13. Kansas City had a season-high 9 extra-base hits in Tuesday’s 12-11 win over Los Angeles.

The Angels sport a fine .744 OPS in their last 14 games at home. But the Halos are just 2-12 over that span and their ERA in those 14 games is 4.95.

Royals at Angels projected starters

LHP Daniel Lynch vs. RHP Shohei Ohtani

Lynch (3-6, 5.19 ERA) is tabbed for his 13th start of 2022. He has a 1.53 WHIP, 3.8 BB/9 and 9.2 K/9 in 59 IP.

  • Logged his best start on over a month last time out: 1 ER, 10K in 5 IP at Oakland June 17. Cranked out a season-high 99 pitches.
  • Has allowed 4 or more runs in 4 of his last 6 starts.

Ohtani (5-4, 3.28 ERA) making his 12th start. He has a 1.09 WHIP, 2.2 BB/9 and 11.5 K/9 in 60 1/3 IP.

  • Since 2020, has logged a 2.40 ERA, 1.08 WHIP at home.
  • Scuffled in back-to-back starts May 26 and June 2 but has allowed just 1R in 13 IP since.

Royals at Angels odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated 11:38 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Royals +190 (bet $100 to win $190) | Angels -240 (bet $240 to win $100)
  • Run line (RL): Royals +1.5 (-112) | Angels -1.5 (-108)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 8.5 (O: -107 | U: -115)

Royals at Angels picks and predictions

Prediction

Angels 5, Royals 3

Neither end of this proposition has any value: PASS.

The Royals could be due some road fatigue, and Ohtani at home makes for some leverage. BACK THE ANGELS -1.5 (-108).

Neither offense has been all that strong of late, and both starters have expected-ERA numbers outpacing their surface figures.

TAKE THE UNDER 8.5 (-120).

