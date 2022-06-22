ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey announces back-to-school sales tax holiday

By Jay Edwards
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy, Senate President Nicholas Scutari, and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin Wednesday announced that they have reached an agreement on a back-to-school sales tax holiday as a part of the Fiscal Year 2023 Budget. The sales tax holiday will be historic for the State,...

NJ: NEW JERSEY STATE FIREMAN’S ASSOCIATION APPROVES ADDITIONAL FUNDS

On June 23, 2022 The advisory board met and approved 10 special relief applications totaling $48,750.00, Year to date is $307,506.00. Also approved were 4 supplemental applications totaling $44,502.00, that year to date is $375,804.00. Also reviewed and approved were 64 burial claims totaling $733,604.35. The average age of the deceased firefighters was 83 years old. 13 of the claims were cancer related. Fiscal year end payout on burial claims is $12,197,692.20. Of those payouts, 507 checks went to Widows, 248 went to Daughters, 185 went to Sons, 8 went to Mothers, 10 went to Fathers, 104 directly to undertakers, 37 to Care Givers. Other family members made up the remaining claimants. July will start a new year for burial claims.
N.J. judge shortage reaching crisis level, with huge delays for thousands. ‘This is catastrophic.’

Mushrooming judicial vacancies are exacting a heavy toll on New Jersey’s court system. The price: Justice delayed or denied for thousands of residents. Almost a fifth of all trial court positions are expected to go unfilled by year’s end. Even the New Jersey Supreme Court will be down three justices after the retirement of Justice Barry Albin on July 6, a day before he reaches the judicial retirement age of 70.
My son bought a home in N.J. Can he get the Homestead Rebate?

— Dad A. The Homestead Rebate is a valuable benefit. But it seems your son is out of luck for this benefit year. Even if he was otherwise eligible, he wouldn’t get the benefit now because he was not a New Jersey homeowner on Oct. 1, 2018, said Charles Pawlik, a certified financial planner and chartered financial analyst with Beacon Trust in Morristown.
Proposed change to NJ professional licensing fees has business industry worried

It’s another example of New Jersey government mismanagement and bureaucracy hard at work for the taxpayers of the Garden State. Every year, the New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs collects more than $100 million in licensing fees from hundreds of thousands of professionals in different fields, including home health aides, social workers, nurses, funeral directors and dentists.
Phil Murphy
Craig Coughlin
Oroho, Space, Wirths applaud U.S. Supreme Court upholding the Second Amendment

NEW JERSEY – Senator Steve Oroho and Assemblymen Parker Space and Hal Wirths (all R-Sussex, Warren, Morris) applaud this weeks U.S. Supreme Court decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen which reinforced the right of law-abiding citizens to carry firearms for the protection for themselves and their families in public.
Murphy tells Dems ‘we will not let you down’ if they give N.J. early 2024 presidential primary

The pitch could have been made for tourists to vacation in New Jersey, or for businesses to settle here. And Gov. Phil Murphy was a chief salesman. But this was a presentation to a purely political audience — the Democratic National Committee’s rules and bylaws committee — as Murphy and state Democratic Chair LeRoy Jones Jr. on Thursday made their case to add New Jersey to 2024′s early presidential primary states.
NJ launches healthy community planning website to assist municipalities in understanding, addressing environmental threats to public health

NEW JERSEY – The New Jersey Department of Health (NJDOH) and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) Thursday announced the launch of the Healthy Community Planning New Jersey (HCPNJ) website, which provides municipal-level reports to help local governments and the public better understand and address environmental threats to public health faced by their communities.
The 15 Healthiest Communities in New Jersey

Ten of New Jersey’s counties land in the top 500 of the 2022 Healthiest Communities rankings, including four that place in the top 100 overall and two that hold spots in the top 50. The fifth annual Healthiest Communities project from U.S. News assessed nearly 3,000 counties and county...
