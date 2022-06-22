New Jersey announces back-to-school sales tax holiday

On June 23, 2022 The advisory board met and approved 10 special relief applications totaling $48,750.00, Year to date is $307,506.00. Also approved were 4 supplemental applications totaling $44,502.00, that year to date is $375,804.00. Also reviewed and approved were 64 burial claims totaling $733,604.35. The average age of the deceased firefighters was 83 years old. 13 of the claims were cancer related. Fiscal year end payout on burial claims is $12,197,692.20. Of those payouts, 507 checks went to Widows, 248 went to Daughters, 185 went to Sons, 8 went to Mothers, 10 went to Fathers, 104 directly to undertakers, 37 to Care Givers. Other family members made up the remaining claimants. July will start a new year for burial claims.

