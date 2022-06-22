mink uPDATE 6-22-22

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – Maj. Gen. Levon Cumpton, Adjutant General, Missouri National Guard, was injured in a motorcycle accident Thursday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred around 4:15 p.m. on Route B in Cole County. Cumpton was slowing to make a left turn when he was struck from behind by an SUV and thrown from his motorcycle. Cumpton was wearing full visibility reflective vest and personal protective equipment. He was airlifted to the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia for evaluation. The accident report indicates the 51-year old Cumpton sustained serious injuries.

JEFFERSON CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO