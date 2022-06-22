ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedalia, MO

mink uPDATE 6-22-22

 3 days ago

-Mustangs built a 5-0 lead after two innings. Clarinda erased 6-0 deficit scoring three in the 5th, 3 in the 6th...

New Troopers Assigned to Troop H

Trooper Saxton Pliley (l) and Trooper Jackson Schmedding (r). Photo by Missouri State Highway Patrol. Two recent graduates of the Missouri State Highway Patrol Academy have been assigned to Troop H, headquartered in St. Joseph. Trooper Saxton Pliley of Jamesport has been assigned to Zone 10, serving Daviess and DeKalb...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
Adjutant General, Missouri National Guard, Injured in Motorcycle Accident

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – Maj. Gen. Levon Cumpton, Adjutant General, Missouri National Guard, was injured in a motorcycle accident Thursday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred around 4:15 p.m. on Route B in Cole County. Cumpton was slowing to make a left turn when he was struck from behind by an SUV and thrown from his motorcycle. Cumpton was wearing full visibility reflective vest and personal protective equipment. He was airlifted to the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia for evaluation. The accident report indicates the 51-year old Cumpton sustained serious injuries.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO

