Applications open for Rogers Art Loft Residency program 2023

By Ana Gutierrez
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Applications are now open for the 2023 Rogers Art Loft Artist-in-Residency program, which will allow selected resident artists to live and work in an artistic community in downtown Las Vegas.

Selected residents will have access to a creative workspace in the nearby Rogers Studio Gallery to present artist talks, community workshops, performances, and exhibitions. Each artist will reside at the Rogers Art Loft at the Lucy Complex, home to independent bookstore The Writer’s Block.

Residents will live and work in the space for two to eight weeks, depending on their needs and art practice. Those selected will also receive a $750 artist stipend per month in residence, a $500 stipend for domestic transportation, $61 per diem for each day in residence to cover food, and a $25 per day Lyft credit. Artists can request an amount for a materials stipend based on their material needs and discipline.

Artists from several disciplines are encouraged to apply, including paint, printmaking, sculpture, video and performance art, fiber arts, and collage.

“Many artists would love the chance to just dedicate their time and have end goals such as an exhibition, workshop, and lecture such as Rogers Art Loft provides,” said recent Rogers Art Loft resident Audrey Barcio. “I think this residency is best for the independent artist who has a goal in mind and ready to dive deep into their research. The community RAL offers is built in other ways that are very important to artists and I really appreciated the space to engage.”

Applications must be submitted by July 25. Applicants can submit their Las Vegas-specific project proposal, written statements, and biographical information through this link .

