Stanton woman arrested on warrant for Abandonment/Neglect of a Dependent Person
(Montgomery Co.) A Stanton woman turned herself in to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for Abandonment/Neglect of a Dependent Person. The Sheriff’s Office says 31-year-old Stormey L. Dykes was arrested at 11:48 a.m. today (Wednesday). The warrant stems from an incident in rural Stanton that occurred on March 21st. Dykes was processed at the Montgomery County Jail and released after posting 10-percent of the $10,000 bond.
