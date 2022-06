The launch of the Nothing Phone (1) is around the corner, with the company's first smartphone set to land on July 12. In the meantime, Carl Pei has confirmed that Nothing will borrow from OnePlus' playbook for the Phone (1). Already available via auction on StockX, Pei has since stated that the Phone (1) will only be available through an invite system, mirroring a move that OnePlus elected for with its first smartphone. According to the founder, it did not want the release of the Phone (1) to go the way of the Ear (1), which the company struggled to make enough of initially.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO