ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

A woman pushed a man into a Georgia lake during a birthday party, now she’s headed to prison

By (AP)
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lDmZJ_0gIhzaXP00

AUGUSTA, Ga. — A Georgia woman pleaded guilty to reckless conduct and two counts of involuntary manslaughter Tuesday in connection with the drowning deaths of two men in 2021.

Augusta area news outlets report that Shontover Kirkland pleaded guilty Tuesday. She was sentenced to serve a year in prison and nine years of probation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

She was charged with causing the deaths of two men — Edward Lee Kirk and Eynn Wilson. Police said she pushed Kirk into Clarks Hill Lake. Wilson, Kirk’s best friend, jumped into the water to try to save him. Both disappeared in the water.

The men’s bodies were recovered a week later.

Kirkland, 32 at the time of her arrest, had rented two pontoon boats the day of the accident. News reports said more than a dozen people were on the boats during a birthday celebration.

According to a report by WJBF-TV, a 2021 arrest warrant said Kirkland “did unlawfully endanger the bodily safety of Edward Lee Kirk, Jr. by consciously disregarding a substantial and unjustifiable risk that her act of shoving him off a boat into deep, cold water on Clarks Hill Lake without knowing whether or not he could swim would endanger the safety of said person and the disregard constituted a gross deviation from the standard care which a reasonable person would exercise in the situation.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

WRDW reported that Kirkland apologized for her actions to the families of the victims. Outside, police broke up a confrontation involving friends and family of Kirkland and the victims.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Marshal fired after shooting special needs child's dog Channel 2 Action News first reported last week how the now former marshal - Smart Web - killed a Boston terrier named Allison.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 15

Carolina Girl
3d ago

this is definitely not enough time for the death of 2 ppl she knew that guy couldn't swim we all know if the ppl in our circle cam swim or not & I'm definitely sure it was made known prior to getting on that boat & her actions were reckless & she had no regard for human life as children we are taught to never play around water because of it's unseen potential dangers no justice for those families

Reply(4)
9
Related
WJBF.com

18-year-old shot at North Augusta Kroger

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — North Augusta Public Safety is investigating a shooting at the Kroger on Knox Avenue. According to an incident report, authorities responded to the supermarket just after 11 p.m. Friday, June 24. Two men flagged down officers after hearing what sounded like fireworks coming from behind the store. One witness said he heard a woman’s voice screaming, a vehicle door slamming, and then a vehicle left the parking lot.
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WJBF

FBI raids Hephzibah church, connected to Liberty County church raid

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WJBF) – The FBI is executing a court authorized search warrant at Assembly of Prayer. The church is located at 2952 Old Tobacco Road in Hephzibah. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they are assisting the FBI in this exercise. The FBI has also confirmed that this raid is directly connected to the […]
HEPHZIBAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Augusta, GA
Augusta, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WRDW-TV

Woman’s death deemed suspicious at Azalea Park Apartments

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating the suspicious death of a woman. Deputies responded just before 2 p.m. to Azalea Park Apartments, 1814 Fayetteville Drive, to investigate a report of an unresponsive person. Upon arrival, deputies found a dead female inside a sport utility...
AUGUSTA, GA
wgac.com

Elderly Woman Attacked in Augusta Mall Parking Lot

An 80 year old Grovetown woman was robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot at Augusta Mall Tuesday afternoon. Richmond County authorities were called just after 3:00 p.m. after the incident occurred in Macy’s parking lot on the upper level. The victim told deputies a black male approached her,...
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Shooting#Violent Crime#Wjbf Tv#Wsb Tv
WJBF

Former Columbia County band teacher pleads guilty after inappropriate relationship with student

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) – A former Columbia County teacher has plead guilty in court after having an inappropriate teacher-student relationship. According to authorities, Anthony Alberti tried to begin a sexual relationship with a student while he was a band instructor at Evans High School in 2020. Authorities say that Judge Blanchard sentenced Alberti to […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Woman pleads guilty to Clarks Hill drowning deaths

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A woman has been charged and sentenced in the deaths of two men who drowned at Clarks Hill Lake. Shontover Kirkland was a suspect in the deaths of Eynn Wilson and Edward “EJ” Kirk who went missing while in the water near Cherokee Boat Ramp Sunday, April 25th. Roughly one […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJBF

DA Jared Williams, other prosecutors pledge not to criminalize personal healthcare decisions in response to Roe v. Wade

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- District Attorney Jared Williams has joined several other DAs and AGs across the country in pledging to use their own discretion to not criminalize personal healthcare decisions. In the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, 83 elected prosecutorsfrom around the Country committed to use their well-established discretion […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
38K+
Followers
77K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy