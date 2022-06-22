ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownwood Police Conduct Unattended Death Investigation

Cover picture for the articleThe Brownwood Police Department is investigating the unattended death of a 49 year-old woman. Police provided the following information concerning the investigation to date. On Sunday, June 19, 2022, at approximately 4:10 pm, officers with the Brownwood Police Department responded to a residence in the 1800 block of Ave H regarding...

Brown County Sheriff’s Report

The Brown County Sheriff’s Department responded to the following calls on Tuesday, June 21, and Wednesday, June 22. On Tuesday, Deputy Jim Cornelius was assigned a Call for Service at the Law Enforcement Center. A man reported stalking, terroristic threats, harassment and criminal mischief. The suspect is the brother of the complainant.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Fire Damages Brownwood Apartment, Displaces Other Residents

Units of the Brownwood Fire Department responded Wednesday night to a fire in an apartment in south Brownwood. At about 9:00 pm firefighters responded to the Southside Village Apartments, Apartment 408. According to Assistant Fire Chief James LeMond, the fire started in the kitchen area. The fire was brought under...
BROWNWOOD, TX
colemantoday.com

County Fire Departments Quickly Control Thursday Afternoon Grass Fires

Units from Coleman, Burkett, Santa Anna, Valera and Lake Coleman Volunteer Fire Departments responded Thursday afternoon to two grass fires, both on Highway 206 between Coleman and Burkett. Thanks to fast response by our outstanding firemen, both fires were quickly extinguished and kept to small acreage. Another fire was located about two miles northeast of Coleman, also in a ditch on the north side of the highway.
COLEMAN, TX
koxe.com

Weekly Brown County COVID Report Issued

The following weekly COVID report for Brown County was issued Thursday evening, June 23. In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 45 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 45 positives this week, 6 were PCR, and 39 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 21 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
koxe.com

Luna Maya Ribbon Cutting Held

The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Luna Maya on Thursday, June 23. They are located at 406 Center Avenue in Brownwood. Luna Maya is a baby and children’s boutique offering everything from clothing to swaddles, diaper bags, and much more. Luna Maya is currently operating as a booth in Shaw’s Marketplace and was established in 2020 by Rachel Howell.
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Linda Kay Bothwell, 76, of May

Linda Kay Bothwell, 76, of May, Texas formerly of Odessa, Texas passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022. A visitation with family is planned at the Heartland Funeral Home from 6:00 – 8:00 PM, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. The funeral service will be held in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel...
MAY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Michael D. ‘Mike’ Smith

Michael D. “Mike” Smith, 69, of Buda, passed away peacefully on June 17, with his beloved wife Martha, son Eric and daughter-in-law Jenny, sister Lynda, and nephew Jason by his side. He was especially blessed with the love and companionship of family and friends during his final days, who shared memories of a life well-lived.
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Zephyr Grad Named Fire Chief in Sweetwater

SWEETWATER – The City of Sweetwater announced Wednesday that Dewey Coy has accepted the position of Chief of Sweetwater Fire Department and Ambulance Service. Chief Dewey Coy began his career in 1989 with the Zephyr Volunteer Fire Department in Zephyr, Texas. In 1998, Chief Coy joined the Jacksonville Fire Department in Jacksonville, Arkansas where he earned the rank of Battalion Chief. In December 2020, Chief Coy retired after 22 years of service.
SWEETWATER, TX
koxe.com

Kelli Dawn Wills, 49, of Brownwood

Funeral service for Kelli Dawn Wills, 49 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. She died on Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas.
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Ribbon Cutting Held for Pecan Bayou Nursing and Rehabilitation

The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Pecan Bayou Nursing and Rehabilitation on Tuesday, June 21. They are located at 2700 Memorial Park Drive in Brownwood. Pecan Bayou Nursing and Rehabilitation is a skilled nursing and rehabilitation center that provides short-term, transition-to-home rehabilitation, as well as...
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Jackie Wheat, 85, of Early

Jackie Eugene Wheat, 85, of Early, Texas passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022. A Celebration of Jackie’s life will be held at a later date. Jackie was born September 5, 1936 in Early, Texas. He attended Brownwood Schools and worked on the family farm with his dad. Jackie married Mattie Robertson and together they had a son, Charlie Joe Wheat. Later in life, Jackie married Bonnie Sills and he became step dad to Bonnie’s children. Jackie was a horse man, he loved to spend time with horses and spent countless hours training, caring for racing his horses. He would race anyone who was willing to make a bet and take on the challenge, even local high school track stars that wanted to foot race the horses. He travelled with his friend, Cowboy, and gave everyone a run for their money. He loved animals, he won many blue ribbons with his beloved Donkey, Cherokee. Jackie enjoyed chuck wagon cook-offs and pulling the Hooters girls in parades. Many hours were spent playing dominoes and hanging out with family friends. Although he was a firm man, he was a loving man as well and his door was always open for someone that needed a helping hand and he made sure that the people who worked for him received the money that they earned. Jackie’s family was his greatest legacy and he shared his home with his granddaughters and grandkids. They spent many summer days camping and fishing.
EARLY, TX
koxe.com

Brown County Commissioners to Meet Monday – Agenda Posted

Brown County Commissioners Court has scheduled a meeting for Monday, June 27, at 9:00 am in the Brown County Courthouse. The agenda is below. 2. Prayer- 3. Recognition of Special Guests and Presentations. 4. Citizen Comments (All speakers will be required to adhere to the rules of procedure, conduct and...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
koxe.com

Bangs City Council to Hold Special Meeting June 29 – Agenda Posted

The City of Bangs City Council will hold a Special Meeting on Wednesday, June 29, at 6:30 pm at 109 1st Street, which is City Hall. The agenda is below. 5. CITIZEN PRESENTATIONS – The council welcomes any public comments at this point on items not specifically on the agenda. Speakers should sign in and indicate the subject on which they wish to address. Speakers are limited to 3 minutes. The council cannot respond to matters not listed on the agenda.
BANGS, TX
koxe.com

Ethelyn Hughes Smith, 96

My name is Ethelyn Hughes Smith. I love to have the last word, so I have taken the privilege of writing my own obituary. I was born on July 28,1925 in Tulsa, Oklahoma to wonderful Christian parents Hope H. and Ethel Bagwell Hughes. I exchanged my earthly life for my celestial life on May 28th,2022.
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Brownwood ISD School Spotlight: Northwest Elementary

An exciting new school year is quickly approaching, and Northwest Elementary School will be welcoming students with a new principal, added grade levels, and a renewed spirit of academic excellence. “I am blessed by God with the chance to build new relationships with the awesome staff and students at Northwest,” said Principal Dee Dee Wright. “I can’t wait to provide multiple opportunities to help our students become the best they can be and have success in academics and social/emotional well-being. We are in the business of serving others and our students come first!”
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Gordon L. Copeland, 71, of Novice

Gordon L. Copeland, age 71, of Novice, died Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at his residence. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
NOVICE, TX
koxe.com

Shaw’s Backyard to Open Saturday

Shaw’s Marketplace, in downtown Brownwood, has announced through their social media that Shaw’s Backyard will officially open this Saturday, June 25th. They invite everyone to come stroll around The Brownwood Artisan Market, grab some coffee or lunch and enjoy being outside with friends and family. They have multiple lounge areas, yard games and misters to keep you cool on these hot summer afternoons. Shaw’s Backyard will be open during Shaw’s Marketplace hours with the exception of special events. The location is 508 North Center Avenue.
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Lions Lose to Lago Vista in State 7-on-7 Football Tournament

COLLEGE STATION – The Brownwood Lions lost their single elimination game Friday morning to Lago Vista by a final score of 13-7 in the State 7-on-7 Tournament. Lago Vista went on to beat FB Christian 21-13 and was scheduled to play Ponder at 10:30 am Friday. Listen to Carl Wayne’s sports reports on KOXE at 7:45 am, 12:10 pm and 5:10 pm weekdays.
BROWNWOOD, TX

